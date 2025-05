How do I complete the tutorial?

Hertzer My browser crashed halfway through. Can I continue the tutorial? If I can, how?

konstantin_rodnac i dont know, same problem



Stylish i dunno too :sob:

k253714 i remember it will be able to find in "get more" tab, as mine crashed before also

daremko40 same problem ;/





dergeraet2 get a better browser

aquaboygt same problem with my friend

uss_enterprise_ncc1701 Click at Misty in your friendlist.

When the chat opened up, you'll see 'Redo Tutorial' link at the top right corner. Click there.

annaz ^^^yes do this

Gast86 You can redo it as often as you want. You just won't get the SG a second time,