Want to play 2012-2016 ROBLOX Back? Well you are in the correct thread!

Placeterm Hi im placeterm im here to show a 2012 - 2016 ROBLOX emulator called Finobe! U Can access the finobe website on https://finobe.com/places

catalin__oldcskroundro Okay, okay, thank you, but leaving the game apart, this is advertising, please do not advertise on this community!

Balonsy Okay, okay, thank you, but leaving the game apart, this is advertising, please do not advertise on this community!





lhanykt Live roblox

Nguyenlam177 Comment ok

Player_Epics hmm i'll try seems like a good idea

assassinmadancanada Yeah sure !