Where can I find Shimmer in Terraria?

LunaTom54 Shimmer spawns in glowing pools underground after defeating the Empress of Light in Hardmode.

RayFlash_ayF It creates shimmering liquid that can be harvested using a bucket or flipper potions.

xXReload_XRe Shimmer pools generate near corrupted or crimson biomes randomly but glow faintly making them easier to locate.

PantsPants It’s a rare drop container and may require mining hundreds of blocks per world.

MooMeow2 Once harvested, Shimmer can transmute a dozen items including Gel to Iron Bars.

IceFury93 Shimmer Sources also appear as glass shrines in the Cavern Underground at rare intervals.

Sn1p_p3rXx It is reusable if you place buckets back and refill pools near water source.

Or_r Players recommend scouting natural water sources and draining small lakes for Shimmer pockets.