Where can I find Shimmer in Terraria?

Shimmer spawns in glowing pools underground after defeating the Empress of Light in Hardmode.
It creates shimmering liquid that can be harvested using a bucket or flipper potions.
Shimmer pools generate near corrupted or crimson biomes randomly but glow faintly making them easier to locate.
It’s a rare drop container and may require mining hundreds of blocks per world.
Once harvested, Shimmer can transmute a dozen items including Gel to Iron Bars.
Shimmer Sources also appear as glass shrines in the Cavern Underground at rare intervals.
It is reusable if you place buckets back and refill pools near water source.
Players recommend scouting natural water sources and draining small lakes for Shimmer pockets.
Some random worlds include multiple Shimmer pools clustered in the Granite biome variant.