Is Roblox Premium good ???

_Bolle_ IS Roblox Premium good and should i Buy it ????

dezraku It really depends on how much longer you`re gonna stick to the game.





catuk15 For me no.

mohamed_mostafa11 you oof

awit11 for me yes yes yes



GoldenFoxPlaysRoblox maybe, if you wanna just robux, just buy it alone.

sid_csgoempirecom yes it is if you like it

Khanhsss IDK i not have





MHEMAD Hey roblox give me robux Misty wont give me soul gems so i went to u give me some robux RIGHT NOW OR I WILL KILL U



2173 3





MHEMAD i want Exp





mertalibaysal213 I want xp

XTanked Yes i think

Marcee210 I want to xp





Marcee210 too*





Guildsman Kfooddoidkkkkkkkkkppodjs

stelly_genchev i dont think its anything special tbh

moomyuy it is good now





DanielZD Premium exists? didnt know that till now



NobleManSteel you should buy it

ThatBlueLlama When did it change from bc?

PetChy Hi guys

BingBong123 It's not good in my opinion!

Guildsman Yessey

sshuume Childrens platform just dont swear on it you can get suspended quite easly