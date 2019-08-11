jackelineoliveira167
CS:GO Beginner Guide - Basics

Dudemister avatar

Dudemister

August 11, 2019 at 12:40 AM

  • Introduction


Hello, in this article I will be telling you simple tricks on how to get better at game CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive). By reading this article you will gain an advantage over your enemies by knowing extra about the game. So make sure you sit comfortably and get ready to get into it.

  • WARNING NOTICE:
  1. English isn't my native language.
  2. I am just getting used to formatting text.
  3. I am trying to write quality and original stuff.

Are you ready? Let's get into the article.


  • CS:GO Beginner Guide - #1 Basics
In this article, I am going to talk about basic stuff every CS:GO player should know when playing.

Let's start with the most obvious ones:

          1. Minimap/Radar
Every CS:GO player, professional or not, must know how to use the Minimap provided in-game. The maps show the most important information - your position, the position of your teammates, level layout, but most importantly, enemy location. Every time when an enemy shoots with an unsilenced weapon, his position is revealed on your minimap as a red dot, which is really helpful in tactical situations. So when you hear shooting around you, be sure to check your Minimap for red dots near your location. Also, if you are playing as CT (Counter-Terrorist), when you or one of your teammates see a Bomb on ground or Bomb Carrier (a player that is carrying the bomb), it's position will be revealed as a red bomb on your minimap. 2. Sounds
It's highly recommended to play with a headset, as you are less distracted by sounds outside your game (real footsteps, dogs barking, your neighbour mowing his garden, etc.). By closely listening to sounds, you can easily know the enemy position. So if you think there is enemy nearby, just stop moving, or walk slowly (Shift Key) for a while and listen closely to sounds near you. Footsteps are really easy to hear and they are real 360° sounds, so when you hear footsteps on left, enemies are obviously coming from left. You can also listen to Zoom-In's and Zoom-Out's. When an enemy player has a weapon with a scope (AWP, SSG 08, G3SG1, SCAR-20, AUG or SG 553) you can easily hear every when he Zooms In or Zooms Out with his scope. It's short click noise. This way, you will know there is an enemy waiting around the corner and you should not peek. 3. Movement
It's important to know how you are going to move. Different weapons have a different weight which will either make you faster or slower. The rank of CS:GO Weapon Categories depending on how much they affect your movement speed:
  1. Knives - Always the fastest
  2. Pistols (USP-S, Glock, Deagle, etc.) - Little bit slower than knives
  3. Submachine Guns (MP5-SD, P90, UMP-45, etc.)  - Slower than pistols
  4. Rifles and Assault Rifles (AK-47, M4A1, AWP, etc.) - Nearly same as SMGs, just a bit slower
  5. Heavy (Negev, M249, MAG-7, etc.) - Slowest weapons
You need to be aware that all weapons will affect your movement speed differently, that means AK-47 may be faster than SG 553 but they are both Assault Rifles.

          4. Teamwork
This is one of the most important things in CS:GO. Taking the whole enemy team by yourself is no easy task. That's why it is always recommended to stay close to your teammates, at least in a group of 2. You may split up if the situation requires it, but having someone close is always handy in battle.

When your Teammate asks for a weapon and you can afford it, it's nice to buy it for him. Helping your Teammate in a hard situation is nice too and is greatly appreciated. On the other hand, if you just watch how your Teammate is getting shot at, that's a really bad thing. I'm not saying you should jump in front of their bullets to sacrifice yourself for him, but the little cover would be nice. 5. Team Communication
In every Team, it is very important to communicate with your fellow Teammates. If you can't use a Microphone, just use the chat. But be sure to give your Teammates info, because there is nothing angrier than that one Teammate at the bottom of Leaderboard who doesn't give any info at all. Be sure to give info only in Team Chat (U) and not in Global Chat (Y). When you die, just tell your Teammates where the enemy is and where he is probably going. This way you can predict campers using your death as bait for your Teammates. So do yourself and your Team favour and give as much info as you can.

          6. BONUS! - Be polite
Don't scream your lungs out because your Teammate just died. No matter if you are better or worse than him, cursing him over Voice Chat will make no good for sure. Angry Team is a one-way ticket to defeat. So even if someone gets loose in your Team, put him back together and try your best to win.

After all, it's all about the fun and the game, not victories and defeats. So stay smart and enjoy the game =).

Thanks for reading this wall of text, I really appreciate it.

  • End
So, guys, this is the end of Part 1. I will be creating more parts later for sure, so be on the watch for them. Until then, happy gaming!

gigieerere

August 11, 2019 at 12:46 AM

Nice brooo

dinaizer1

August 11, 2019 at 01:19 AM

Хороший бруо

imthetest

August 11, 2019 at 01:39 AM

HAven't really tried it but I want to now

tomcoke

October 6, 2019 at 01:40 AM

nice good work

Vivan123

October 18, 2019 at 08:39 PM

In csgo to master it you need to practice with a lot of deathmatches

bulint

October 18, 2019 at 09:00 PM

lol and woow and ***

gabriel_oreskovic

October 18, 2019 at 10:29 PM

Nice that working

gabriel_oreskovic

October 18, 2019 at 10:29 PM

yes lets go

gabriel_oreskovic

October 18, 2019 at 10:29 PM

hahaahahhaah

gabriel_oreskovic

October 18, 2019 at 10:29 PM

good work is good

gabriel_oreskovic

October 18, 2019 at 10:29 PM

thanks godbye

midk441

October 18, 2019 at 10:37 PM

you plying roblox

midk441

October 18, 2019 at 10:37 PM

iam plying to roblox

midk441

October 18, 2019 at 10:38 PM

iam need more robux

midk441

October 18, 2019 at 10:38 PM

and iam need bloxburg

midk441

October 18, 2019 at 10:38 PM

goodby man

sagesseariyanto

October 18, 2019 at 10:39 PM

are you good at csgo?

sagesseariyanto

October 18, 2019 at 10:39 PM

great job keep it up

sagesseariyanto

October 18, 2019 at 10:39 PM

how are u?

midk441

October 18, 2019 at 10:54 PM

you play roblox

Progamersvk

October 18, 2019 at 11:00 PM

Csgo is verry good

Progamersvk

October 18, 2019 at 11:00 PM

I love it my favourite game

cupidcx

October 22, 2019 at 05:28 PM

i'm at like 600 hours and im still terriblle lol

Progamersvk

October 23, 2019 at 01:35 AM

i am a csgo player

