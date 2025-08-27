What are the best axe enchantments in Minecraft?

IceBlade_de Efficiency V helps chop wood or break blocks much faster it’s a must for speed.

ElfWizard26 Unbreaking III and Mending are essential for durability and tool longevity.

ChonkBan_na Sharpness V turns your axe into a brutal melee weapon, especially in PvP or mob combat.

ProBeas_oBea For combat-specific builds, Smite V is better than Sharpness against undead mobs.

Si_9 Silk Touch lets you collect blocks like mushrooms or bookshelves without breaking them.

RayJet34 Fortune III isn’t super useful on axes, but it helps when harvesting melons or leaves.

MeowWaffle82 If you're using the axe for PvP, adding Knockback or Fire Aspect (via command) can surprise players.

GooseSocks94 In Bedrock Edition, axes don’t disable shields, but in Java, they do so enchant accordingly.