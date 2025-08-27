GemEarn

What are the best axe enchantments in Minecraft?

IceBlade_de avatar

IceBlade_de

August 27, 2025 at 10:56 AM

Efficiency V helps chop wood or break blocks much faster it’s a must for speed.
ElfWizard26 avatar

ElfWizard26

August 28, 2025 at 01:44 AM

Unbreaking III and Mending are essential for durability and tool longevity.
ChonkBan_na avatar

ChonkBan_na

August 29, 2025 at 01:41 AM

Sharpness V turns your axe into a brutal melee weapon, especially in PvP or mob combat.
ProBeas_oBea avatar

ProBeas_oBea

August 30, 2025 at 04:29 AM

For combat-specific builds, Smite V is better than Sharpness against undead mobs.
Si_9 avatar

Si_9

August 30, 2025 at 02:32 PM

Silk Touch lets you collect blocks like mushrooms or bookshelves without breaking them.
RayJet34 avatar

RayJet34

August 30, 2025 at 11:47 PM

Fortune III isn’t super useful on axes, but it helps when harvesting melons or leaves.
MeowWaffle82 avatar

MeowWaffle82

August 31, 2025 at 09:52 AM

If you're using the axe for PvP, adding Knockback or Fire Aspect (via command) can surprise players.
GooseSocks94 avatar

GooseSocks94

September 1, 2025 at 10:38 AM

In Bedrock Edition, axes don’t disable shields, but in Java, they do so enchant accordingly.
FlashTom97 avatar

FlashTom97

September 1, 2025 at 04:38 PM

Always combine your books on an anvil to save XP and avoid clashing enchantments.

