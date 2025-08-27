Efficiency V helps chop wood or break blocks much faster it’s a must for speed.
Unbreaking III and Mending are essential for durability and tool longevity.
Sharpness V turns your axe into a brutal melee weapon, especially in PvP or mob combat.
For combat-specific builds, Smite V is better than Sharpness against undead mobs.
Silk Touch lets you collect blocks like mushrooms or bookshelves without breaking them.
Fortune III isn’t super useful on axes, but it helps when harvesting melons or leaves.
If you're using the axe for PvP, adding Knockback or Fire Aspect (via command) can surprise players.
In Bedrock Edition, axes don’t disable shields, but in Java, they do so enchant accordingly.
Always combine your books on an anvil to save XP and avoid clashing enchantments.