Where can I find the best Minecraft house tutorials?

YouTube is packed with creators like BlueNerd and TSMC who specialize in step-by-step builds.
Whether you want modern, medieval, or survival huts, there’s a guide for it.
Pinterest and Reddit have build blueprints you can recreate block for block.
Practice in Creative Mode first to get the hang of layout and materials.
Some house builds even incorporate redstone contraptions like auto-farms or lighting.
If you’re on a server, small footprint builds help conserve plot space.
Follow building trends to stay inspired!