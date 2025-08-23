GemEarn

Back to Minecraft forum

Where can I find the best Minecraft house tutorials?

NoScopeGod88 avatar

NoScopeGod88

August 23, 2025 at 11:52 AM

YouTube is packed with creators like BlueNerd and TSMC who specialize in step-by-step builds.
PantsBanana avatar

PantsBanana

August 24, 2025 at 09:31 AM

Whether you want modern, medieval, or survival huts, there’s a guide for it.
SlapperMeow avatar

SlapperMeow

August 24, 2025 at 02:50 PM

Pinterest and Reddit have build blueprints you can recreate block for block.
DerpW_ffle avatar

DerpW_ffle

August 25, 2025 at 08:01 AM

Practice in Creative Mode first to get the hang of layout and materials.
xXDr_ avatar

xXDr_

August 25, 2025 at 08:33 AM

Some house builds even incorporate redstone contraptions like auto-farms or lighting.
WolfBlade71 avatar

WolfBlade71

August 26, 2025 at 06:25 AM

If you’re on a server, small footprint builds help conserve plot space.
SlapperDerp4 avatar

SlapperDerp4

August 26, 2025 at 11:19 AM

Follow building trends to stay inspired!

