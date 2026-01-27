We are Seeking a honest buyer that can travel to the Gold Mine in and . buy direct without no upfront payment of any kind. Pay after confirmation and legal document.
Quantity : 50kg
Gold for sale in Kampala Uganda Africa. No hidden payments and no upfront payments if you are a serious buyer. We do CIF to our serious buyers without delays or FOB to those more serious buyers who want to come to Uganda for a pick up. We recommend our good buyers to fly to Uganda and do the testing and visit our mining sites and do a due diligence for more trust and long term business
24 Karat, 98+ Purity Gold Wholesale supplier in Uganda
Gold world is a leading global supplier and trader of an extensive range of 24 Karat Gold. Our sales team is committed to providing impeccable services to our clients, and they are always ready to answer your questions.
Contact bellow
WhatsApp(+44 7397 620325)
Telegram @Frink001
5Gram gold for sale bulk
blanton\'s gold for sale
bars of gold for sale
bering sea gold for sale
bulk gold for sale
brick of gold for sale
WhatsApp(+44 7397 620325)
Telegram @Frink001