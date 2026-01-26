Gem赚取

Gem542

novice rank iconer3322551: 888
enchanter rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconabcd1290: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpioneersproductions: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconChance: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAbde Z: w rain
SystemGamehag: 10 名用户从雨中收到了 Gem102
novice rank iconuxdhy2t5hj: 123
novice rank iconAbde Z: 太好了
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: 我在家工作，很方便
novice rank iconAbde Z: 你怎么有那么多时间？
novice rank iconAbde Z: 你完成了 6K + 任务。
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: 取决于你想要什么，有更便宜的选择
novice rank iconAbde Z: 第一次提现要10美元有点多，哈哈
novice rank iconprisonmikeeune: yoyo
SystemGamehag: 加入我们的 Discord 以参加每日宝石赠送！
novice rank iconvanakkam310: 我回来了
novice rank iconvanakkam310:
novice rank iconKangkang: 大家好!!
enchanter rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconXD184: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconEllipse: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconleoneitor: Chatting emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconjose antonio martinez: Dancin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconjose antonio martinez: 你好
novice rank iconAvery >:D: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAbde Z:
novice rank iconYalena Camilocaicedo:
SystemGamehag: 12 名用户从雨中收到了 Gem49
novice rank iconYalena Camilocaicedo: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconspiderbiter245:
novice rank icon3375471801: NOOO emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconYalena Camilocaicedo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconYalena Camilocaicedo: Holas
novice rank iconeneryagami_59687:
novice rank iconCappuccino: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAbde Z:
novice rank iconeneryagami_59687: 1f60a emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconeneryagami_59687:
SystemGamehag: 加入我们的 Discord 获取每日宝石赠送！
novice rank icon3375471801: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: 付款通常在中欧时间下午5点左右，如果你走运会更早
novice rank iconMichael: 他们批准 LTC 赎回需要多长时间？
novice rank icont______k: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcsbyj2026: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmuchena20101112li: 大家好
sorcerer rank iconhanfred: 早上好
novice rank iconDa Long: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
MMOexp ARC Raiders: Search for Signs of the Missing Engineer

jfcc962 avatar

jfcc962

January 26, 2026 at 05:55 AM

Power failures are never simple in Arc Raiders, and the Power Out quest is a perfect example of how a seemingly small task can turn into a tense and confusing expedition. This mission sends you back to the Spaceport map-familiar territory if you've already completed the Switching the Supply quest-but this time, your objective lies far from the usual high-traffic areas. The right ARC Raiders Items can be very helpful.

Several electrical substations across the region have gone dark, and it's up to you to investigate what went wrong and restore power. The catch? The Electrical Substation you're looking for is cramped, poorly lit, and easy to get lost in if you're not careful. Narrow corridors, similar-looking rooms, and limited visual cues can make navigation frustrating, especially if you're rushing.

To help you get in and out efficiently, here's a complete step-by-step guide on how to finish the Power Out quest in Arc Raiders.

How to Finish the Power Out Quest in Arc Raiders

Travel to the Electrical Substation

Once the quest is active, open your map and look toward the southern portion of Spaceport. The Electrical Substation is clearly marked, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's easy to reach.

The area sits somewhat isolated from the main Spaceport landmarks, surrounded by open terrain with very little cover. Because of this, you generally won't encounter much resistance on the way there, which makes it a good opportunity to move quickly and conserve supplies.

That said, don't let your guard down completely. Even quiet areas can attract wandering enemies or other Raiders passing through.

Enter the Substation Carefully

As you approach the Electrical Substation, look for the western-side entrance path. This is the most reliable way to enter the structure and puts you on the correct route for completing the quest without unnecessary backtracking.

Once inside, you'll immediately notice how tight the interior layout is. The substation is packed with machinery, cables, and industrial equipment, which limits visibility and makes every hallway look similar. It's easy to loop back on yourself without realizing it, so try to move deliberately and pay attention to landmarks.

Search for Signs of the Missing Engineer

Not long after entering from the western path, you should come across the first major quest clue. On the ground, you'll find a container that can be searched. This container represents evidence left behind by the missing engineer you're tasked with tracking down.

Interact with the container to examine its contents. Inside, you'll find a fuse, which is the key item needed to progress the quest.

