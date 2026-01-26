jfcc962

Power failures are never simple in Arc Raiders, and the Power Out quest is a perfect example of how a seemingly small task can turn into a tense and confusing expedition. This mission sends you back to the Spaceport map-familiar territory if you've already completed the Switching the Supply quest-but this time, your objective lies far from the usual high-traffic areas. The right ARC Raiders Items can be very helpful.



Several electrical substations across the region have gone dark, and it's up to you to investigate what went wrong and restore power. The catch? The Electrical Substation you're looking for is cramped, poorly lit, and easy to get lost in if you're not careful. Narrow corridors, similar-looking rooms, and limited visual cues can make navigation frustrating, especially if you're rushing.



To help you get in and out efficiently, here's a complete step-by-step guide on how to finish the Power Out quest in Arc Raiders.



How to Finish the Power Out Quest in Arc Raiders



Travel to the Electrical Substation



Once the quest is active, open your map and look toward the southern portion of Spaceport. The Electrical Substation is clearly marked, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's easy to reach.



The area sits somewhat isolated from the main Spaceport landmarks, surrounded by open terrain with very little cover. Because of this, you generally won't encounter much resistance on the way there, which makes it a good opportunity to move quickly and conserve supplies.



That said, don't let your guard down completely. Even quiet areas can attract wandering enemies or other Raiders passing through.



Enter the Substation Carefully



As you approach the Electrical Substation, look for the western-side entrance path. This is the most reliable way to enter the structure and puts you on the correct route for completing the quest without unnecessary backtracking.



Once inside, you'll immediately notice how tight the interior layout is. The substation is packed with machinery, cables, and industrial equipment, which limits visibility and makes every hallway look similar. It's easy to loop back on yourself without realizing it, so try to move deliberately and pay attention to landmarks.



Search for Signs of the Missing Engineer



Not long after entering from the western path, you should come across the first major quest clue. On the ground, you'll find a container that can be searched. This container represents evidence left behind by the missing engineer you're tasked with tracking down.



Interact with the container to examine its contents. Inside, you'll find a fuse, which is the key item needed to progress the quest.



