Shop and items in Roblox

gg101 avatar

gg101

February 25, 2020 at 06:04 PM

In this article I will tell you about things in rolox.
About free things, promotional and how to make money on them.


1. Free stuff. You don’t need to pay special attention to them, because there you won’t sail or swim and make a bit of currency Robux will not work, because each example can be bought by each example. The picture below is a T-shirt that’s free, but it’s perfect for character decoration.
cgjSL3whkDxqRuXTx7YY5f5MFendBc.png
2. Items for events. When an event occurs, you can get several items when playing games, when you get this item you can’t immediately exchange it for 10 Robux; you need at least a year to sell this item because there are many who will not have this item and many or not many will want to buy it. And if the item becomes very rare, then the price may be several thousand, or even tens of thousands of Robux. As an example, these wings have all forgotten about them, although only 2 years have passed. Now this is a rare item and can be exchanged for about 1-3 thousand Robux.
PWrxzweE3BM0oKBQfOL4Q6fB0NsR4o.png
Despite the fact that a lot of events take place in the Roblox game, the demand for these items remains the same. But you can exchange items in Roblox only by joining the Bulders Club, but you can join this club for 100 Robux. Not everyone wants to get these items because playing games for which you can get items is not very good.
3. How can I make money on Roblox on clothes? And just do not forget that Roblox is a game for fun and more and more play than making money on it. For example, when you created suitable clothing you can put it up for sale if you do not have Bulders Club then Roblox will take 90% of all profits; if you have this club Roblox will take only 10%, well, if your item has become popular then when you accumulate 100 thousand Robux then you can convert them into real money at 370 USD I don’t know why 370 if you could make 400 well I’m not a developer so I don’t know. Robux virtual currency is available most of all for real money so that everyone is looking for workarounds.
4. Paid things. It’s hard to say paid stuff is good or bad. There are things that are sold very rarely, and then you can get it only by exchange. The rest can go to sweepstakes, resale or just for decoration. There are also animations that make the game a little varied because not all players go the same way. (I'm talking about animation if that) Too many paid things are also not good, because in the Roblox game for paid things and objects at almost every step I’m not talking about the modes developed by the players themselves. Previously, the Robux currency was much cheaper, for example: 400 Robux for 0.99 USD. I am a fairly new player, so I can’t say what exactly the increase in price did. So let's move on.
5.Total Throw money there or not you decide for yourself. You either decide to create something yourself. I just said a little more about the clothes. Thanks for reading this article.
penguin03 avatar

penguin03

February 26, 2020 at 10:58 PM

they are quite expensive
penguin03 avatar

penguin03

February 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM

especially for those who are trying to make robux this way
RobziGameEra avatar

RobziGameEra

August 26, 2020 at 01:14 PM

jwygevdoz8wgex9eb
Nikita_8153 avatar

Nikita_8153

August 26, 2020 at 09:45 PM

не знаю что делаю))
IsInHEKTO avatar

IsInHEKTO

August 26, 2020 at 10:11 PM

хз..
ARTI7778 avatar

ARTI7778

August 27, 2020 at 12:11 AM

Много годных предметов есть
Temamas avatar

Temamas

August 27, 2020 at 12:12 AM

игра крутая не могу отойти от
LoveAnimeDemons avatar

LoveAnimeDemons

August 31, 2020 at 11:16 AM

а чё тут никого нет
Msomsomso avatar

Msomsomso

August 31, 2020 at 07:42 PM

Спасибо за годноту

RBLX7777LAND avatar

RBLX7777LAND

August 31, 2020 at 10:04 PM

круто ли да
gonome avatar

gonome

September 2, 2020 at 04:11 PM

Нам перевод бы.
MisteryKing avatar

MisteryKing

September 4, 2020 at 07:59 PM

роблокс топ
dtju avatar

dtju

September 5, 2020 at 09:15 PM

роблокс говно!!
Vdvdvdd4 avatar

Vdvdvdd4

September 9, 2020 at 01:12 PM

ясно
Kirillhacker757 avatar

Kirillhacker757

September 9, 2020 at 01:26 PM

да но много рекламы
A2919 avatar

A2919

September 9, 2020 at 05:15 PM

ыппкпупкепкпцпуйпкйуп

Shop and items in Roblox на форуме От пользователей на Gamehag