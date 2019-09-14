There're probably millions of video games living all around the world. Some games are extremely good, and some of them are absolute trash. With that being said, here are the top 10 worst games of all time.



10. Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing







Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing was released on 20th November 2003 for Windows PC. It was developed by Stellar Stone and published by GameMill Publishing. The objective of this game is to deliver illegal cargo from one place to another, also avoiding the local police at the same time, even though the police are nowhere to be found. It has no physical collision detection system. Even the bridge has no collision. If you try to drive on it, the truck will just fall. You can drive literary through anything in the world. It's a blatantly unfinished game.





9. Bubsy 3D: Furbitten Planet







Bubsy 3D is the 4th installment of the series. It was released on 25th November 1996 in NA. It was developed by Eidetic and published by Accolade for Sony PlayStation. The in-game world is made from huge polygons and environmental props are just some blocks. Most of the blocks are static and a few of these are dynamic. The main character Bubsy somewhat looks better as a 1996s game, but the other enemies and bosses are horribly designed. The gameplay is so bad and unforgivingly hard that anyone will break their controller without a doubt. You can't rotate the camera, instead you have to rotate the character itself. Also, it's very slow in response. It's a frustrating game and I recommend not to even try.





8. Superman 64







Superman 64 was developed and published by Titus Interactive exclusively for Nintendo 64. It was released on May 31 in NA and July 23 in EU at 1999. The goal of this game is to fly through rings and do challenges over and over in a very short amount of time. If you lose a challenge then you've to start from the beginning again. Long review short, it's worse than a mobile game. The developers were so lazy that they even forgot to put the game title in the cartridges.





7. Duke Nukem Forever







Duke Nukem Forever was developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. It was released worldwide on 10th June 2011 for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. The plot of this game is simple. Aliens are taking over the world and Duke needs to kill them all. The gameplay is quite fun to be honest. You can carry only 2 guns. Enemies are intelligent and bosses are hard to kill in higher difficulties. Although there is an infinity health re-generator to heal you if you don't take damage for a few seconds. The game has frustratingly long platforming sequences. In most parts, the game imitates the physics-based puzzles from Half-Life. The graphics and animations are poorly implemented. The game simply does not have the vibes that the original Duke games had back in the days.





6. Sonic the Hedgehog







Sonic the Hedgehog was released on 14th November 2006 for Xbox 360 and 30th January 2007 for PS3. It's a reboot of the series. It was developed by Sonic Team and published by Sega. The story is based on a human princess called Elise, who gets captured by Eggman. He wants all the chaos emerald. On the other side, Shadow and Rouge accidentally release Mephiles, who shows them a post-apocalyptic future devastated by Iblis. When he meets Blaze and Silver, he fools them into thinking that Sonic is the cause of this and sends them to kill him. The storyline is cheesy, complicated and forgettable. The game is filled with bugs, awkward camera movements, bad character controls and huge empty worlds where you've nothing to do except running and jumping around. This game is so bad that it's funny.





5. Charlie's Angels







Charlie's Angels was released on July 8th in 2003. It was developed by Neko Entertainment and published by Ubisoft for PS2 and GameCube. It's based on the first two films in the series. The Statue Of Liberty has been stolen and it's up to the three angles to find it. I'm not even kidding, this is the actual plot of this game. It's so hilarious. Their mission is to find out the person who's behind stealing the statue and bring it back safely. The core gameplay is the worst part of this game. For example, you have to beat all the enemies of a specific area in order to progress. Or else, the game will prevent you to go any further by putting an invisible wall in front. The graphics and animations are unpolished and horribly made.





4. Amy







Amy was released on January 11th in 2012 worldwide. It's a survival horror game developed by VectorCell and published by Lexis Numérique for PS3 and Xbox 360. The story is about an autistic girl Amy, who possess some sort of strange powers. Lana, the main protagonist of the game traveling to a doctor for Amy in Silver City via train. A few moments later, they discover that the people have been turned into zombies. Lana's job is to save Amy from them and escort her out of the city. The game simply does not tell you where to go. To me, it's like a walking and running simulator where you go from one point to another. You've to control both Lana and Amy from time to time. The enemy AI is completely broken. Whether they're going to hit you or just stay at their ideal state is unpredictable. Sometimes, they'll just scream and run around you. It's an awful game.





3. Postal III







Postal III was released on December 21st in 2011. It was developed by TrashMasters Studios & Running With Scissors and published by Akella exclusively for Windows PC. It's the 3rd installment of the series. The story begins directly from the ending of Postal II. As the Postal Dude emigrates to the town named Catharsis, soon he finds that he can't effort a tank of gas due to the economic meltdown. He plans to do various jobs so that he can earn money and later escape from the town. This game is horrible. It's also filled with a lot of bugs and glitches. Sometimes the character will randomly go underneath the road while running. And, the most frustrating thing about the game is the checkpoint system which doesn't work properly all the time. In case the game crashes, you'll have to do everything all over again. Also, the character controls and the shooting mechanisms are extremely bad. The game feels outdated and cheaply made.





2. Rambo: The Video Game







Rambo The Video Game was developed by Teyon and published by Reef Entertainment Ltd. It was released on February 21st in 2014 for Xbox 360 and later released for PC and PS3 on April 29. It's based on the Rambo films. The game was hugely controversial because of its false advertisements and blatantly ripping voices from the original movies. It's an arcade-style rail shooter game instead of 1st person run and gun shooter which was shown at the trailer. The gameplay is broken. You can reload your gun over and over, even if you don't shoot. There are countless never-ending quick-time events, which is totally unnecessary and wastes a lot of time. Also, the game crashes almost every 10-15 minutes. How this game made its release on Xbox and PS3 as a physical disc is a mystery.





1. Ride to Hell: Retribution







Ride to Hell was released on 24th June 2013, developed by Eutechnyx and published by Deep Silver. It's known to be the worst game ever made. The game is horrible in terms of gameplay. It has endless quick-time events, brain dead enemies and awful gun-play mechanism. And, the repulsive voice acting made the game even worse. Graphically the game looks like it's from the 2000s with a terrible storyline. The game has tons of technical issues. You cannot change in-game controls. Sometimes the character will render unusual animations and stuck on the ground or windows. The entire game is filled with bugs. Another bad side of this game is, whenever you save a woman from goons, she'll invite you to her bed to have sex. This game has no good side. In fact, it's so bad that Valve had to remove it from Steam.





Did you play any of these games? What's your experience? Let me know your thoughts.