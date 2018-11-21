The history of Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is the name given to many people by the name of the video game.The series, whose versions come from two fingers and recently reached the age of 25, is a terrible idea that all parents have had the violence of video games during the industry's peak in these years.It seemed that gamers had gone crazy about the nightmare of their mother-in-law about video games and, on the basis of the same, made a super-violent fighting game that resulted in being too addictive to ignore their child's sleep and life.Following on the anniversary of this collection, we will look at the ups and downs of the Mortal Kombat series from the first to the present day.On the days of the Japanese Fiber Channel, it sparked the first place among the fighting games in the east.A bit further away, and in the continents of Europe and North America, the tighter appeal of the video game audience in this area had a different expectation of fighting games than the Series Fife.To answer that request, the Midway Games studio released the first version of the Mortal Kombat series for the Arkyd Platform in 1992.Extremely fast fighting alongside violent segments such as Fital and dark characters, the first Mortal Kombat was the first "adult" age-old game.The story was one of the elements that had become the winner of the Mortal Kombat series from the start.The story of the return of Satan's character, Shang Tsung, to earth and to line up the top fighters from all over the world seemed at first sight to be stereotyped, but with the passage of time you became more attractive with one of the fictional characters of the game.Its 5-button control is welcomed by the fans of fighting games, so that the future of this genre will be different in the way of the Mortal Kombat.The success of the first part of the Mortal Kombat led to the release of the second edition of the series in a small amount.Lightening up the combo, more finality and, ultimately, less problems and bugs while playing the game on arcade, consoles and PCs has made the second part of the series one of the best-selling games of history at its time of release.To beThe high level of violence has caused the voice of many people, both in the US government and in other parts of the oversight.Game makers also responded to this incident, and the placement of parts called Babality, in which the loser turned into a child, or Friendship, in which the winner gave the loser a gift, scoffed by the creators by the critics of the seriesWas considered.Finally, in the fourth edition, the Mortal Kombat, and thanks to the better hardware of the consoles, eventually entered the 3D world.Earlier this series of Tichen and Vucchio Fayter had garnered a hearty critique and user experience by offering a 3D combat experience, and entering the release for the Mortal Kombat was an extremely important test.The diminished fitness and low diversity of gameplay styles make the Mortal Kombat 4, despite its good features, not go beyond a good game.Despite the lack of game content, adding the ability to run characters and high graphics, which also improved in its later version, called Mortal Kombat Gold, all made Mortal Kombat 4 to many as one of the games that the game worldMoved the video to a more cinematic perspective.After the Mortal Kombat became one of the most famous symbols of video games in the late 1990s and had a top-selling movie, its owners decided to make Mortal Kombat's luck in other stylesTry it out.According to the same decision, two Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat: Special Forces were released at intervals of three, each of them in turn, dubbed the worst game shipped under the name of Mortal Kombat.These two games were categorized in an adventure style and followed by the camera.Elements like the famous Mortal Kombat series or popular characters like Sub-Zero were not all the clues of an adventure game, so that Mortal Kombat maker overtakes would not work out that year.The failure of the fifth-generation video game has caused its developers to play games on older platforms and move to new consoles.Strong hardware Platforms like the original Xbox and Playstation 2 have left the game makers more than ever before to create a 3D environment.For the first time in the Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, each of the fighters had the ability to use three types of separate fighting style, which completely changed according to the user's interest in the use of guns or empty hands.More realistic animations and more sophisticated gestures made Mortal Kombat this time more harsh and more bloody than the past.The Test Your Sight mode was added to the game where you had to guess the right place to hide the coin.With a few guesses right, your work became harder and, by mistake, you were killed in the worst possible way, as you expected.In 2004, versions of the Mortal Kombat and Titan series were released at the same time.The Mortal Kombat Deception, with the online content and the additional content called Konquest, which, like the previous adventure games of the Mortal Kombat series, and this time, not in a separate game, which was part of the core game of the Mortal Kombat, made Deception an affordable game.Honored.The game was considered in those years.The peak of the tick in those years had provided the backdrop of Mortal Kombat's downfall.A year later, the Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks again came up with a mix of adventure and fighting style, and showed that gamers did not intend to challenge the style of the adventure.Of course, Shaolin Monks was better than the previous versions of the Mortal Kombat of the same style, and the game was able to attract the satisfaction of critics and users.The title of Mortal Kombat Armageddon was considered to be the biggest mistake in Midway Games, which provided the studio's bankruptcy and the fall of the Mortal Kombat series.The Armageddon game is the busiest Mortal Kombat title to date.The high number of characters and rising cost of the game have made the developer's attention less attractive to other sectors.The fighting style of each fighter was reduced to number two, and the use of the old engine, which did not even function well on the consoles of the same generation, at the time of the start of the new generation, was a strange mistake made by the builders in those years.The critics' reaction to the game was relatively positive, and it experienced a modest sales title.The problem was that Mortal Kombat became the best-selling game ever, only a fairly good game with limited supporters and marginalized.Apart from combining the Mortal Kombat with the Champions of DC, which was also an average game and missed out on Midway, Mortal Kombat did not have a 5-year presence in the world of video games.After the full failure of Midway and buying Mortal Kombat bonus by Warner Bros., the task of making Mortal Kombat's new version arrived at Nederland's studio.They performed extraordinary work in 2011 and, with a rustic example, created a rebound for the Mortal Kombat series, a rebound that was believed to be the best example of the history of video games.Mortal Kombat 2011 was considered a fantastic game.The fictional storyline, which followed Armageddon, also made authentic sites such as AJN and GameSpot, the fictional part of the game, as the best example of combat games.The best game in that year was won and for the long time until the release of the next version of the Mortal Kombat, the choice remained the number one fan of fighting games.The Mortal Kombat X, also released in 2015 for the eighth generation of consoles, also took the way to the reboot version, keeping the series at the forefront by offering some new mechanics and a more vibrant environment and cinematic struggles.During this 25 years, Mortal Kombat experienced many heights and excitement.The story of the series from becoming one of the best-selling games of history to a modest game, and ultimately saving it by changing its studio and rebooting it, is a good lesson for game makers or anyone else who seeks success in life., is considered.A story that tells us the good results of the no-frills versus "change."