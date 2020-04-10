Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - A Guide - Part 1

Hey guys, welcome back to another article made by me of course! Today, we are going to move on from browser/pc games and talk about a popular video game franchise made by Nintendo and it's called Super Smash Brothers. But before we begin, I just want to clarify that this is my third article on Gamehag and if you have some feedback after reading this, please write it in the comment section! Now without further ado, let's talk about Super Smash Brothers and it's history!

What is Super Smash Brothers?

Super Smash Brothers is a fighting video game series that features game characters from various different genres, most of them however, are from video games made by Nintendo.

Great! But Who Designed the Game and When was it Made?

Gameplay:

Cool! What Else Do I need to Know About the Game?

Caption: Here's some gameplay of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, featuring 4 Nintendo Characters fighting: Mario, Link, Inkling, and Donkey KongAs of now, there are currently 5 Smash Brothers games with the oldest one being called Super Smash Bros. and the newest one Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The first one was officially released in Japan in 1999 for the Nintendo 64. It only featured 12 Nintendo characters with 4 being unlockables. Masahiro Sakurai, the person who created the game, decided to release a sequel called Super Smash Bros. Melee for the Gamecube and that's when the series truly began.Caption: Here's the character selection screen of the original game, featuring the 12 fighters that we still know todayUnlike other fighting games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is pretty unique. Instead of a bar indicating your health for when you get hurt, there's is a percentage icon. At the start of each game, everyone starts at 0%. But as you get hurt, your percentage will go up and the higher it is, you will have a higher chance of getting launched off the screen and dying. Pretty cool huh? Well, that doesn't stop there since every fighter has a special moveset and a standard moveset. The "special" moveset that each fighter has is pretty unique since that's what makes a fighter special from every other fighter. The standard moveset however, is different and it has all of the basic moves that a fighter needs such as punching or jumping. (The standard moveset is still edited to fit a fighter's behavior though. For example, a fighter can jump higher than others.)Caption: An example of a special move that Luigi is using during the game

Well for starters, there are current 75 fighters you can play in the game. (Excluding the unannounced DLC fighters and echo fighters, which are like clones to other characters in the game.) When you first start the game though, you're only going to see 8 of them and you will need to unlock the rest one by one. (It's hard, I know...) Besides the fighters, there are also stages that you can play in the game! These stages vary in size and they can have stage hazards which can interfere your gameplay in a fun way. (Sometimes, it can be quite annoying though.) If you want, you can also have items which are extremely unfair and they can destroy your mood for the rest of the day as well.





Caption: Here's the stage selection screen for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



Where can I play Super Smash Bros?

Gosh, where can I began? Well, if you own a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, you can get the newest game which is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you don't and you own an older Nintendo gaming system, such as a 3ds, you can get Super Smash Bros. for 3ds which is an older game in the series and has less features than Ultimate but if you really want to play it, you can still play it!

Conclusion:

Personally, I think Nintendo has done an awesome job for Ultimate since it's been over a year and I'm still playing the game with my friends online everyday! The community for Smash is exploding and every week, they have fun events and tournaments that feature other games that aren't even related to Smash! If your new to Smash and you want to get this game yourself as a Nintendo fan, you can get it! So yeah, there you have it! My third article on Gamehag!

Caption: Isabelle is sure having fun today...



Editor's Note: Like I said earlier, this is only my third article on Gamehag so if you want to give me feedback, I would appreciate it! People letting me know if they want more content like this or not is extremely helpful and it's fun reading the comments that you guys wrote! So until my next article, goodbye and have a chill day!