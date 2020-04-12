PlayStation 5 ,REVIEW

Hey, gamers . recently sony surprised us with what we were waiting for :[THE NEW CONTROLLER FOR THE PLAYSTATION 5]

I have collected some of the information for y'all and put it in this article.

I hope you like it.

2/ the PS5 controller features

a similar button layout, with a touchpad and an options button and a, create button

a built-in mic

haptic feedback that will give players a better tactile feel

3/ the designed of the PS5 controller

they changed the angle of the hand trigger to make the players play comfortably they make the controller feel smaller than it looks



4/ The design of The PlayStation 5 4/ The design of The PlayStation 5

5/ PS5 features





CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Custom RDNA 2 Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

448GB/s Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

Custom 825GB SSD IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed) Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

NVMe SSD slot External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

USB HDD support (PS4 games only) Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray driver

6/ PS5 facts





PS5 is the next-gen of PS4 PS5 will have the VR service it's gonna cost around 500$ it's expected to be released on the holiday of 2020 in the US (20 Oct to 20 Dec ) it will have the majority of PS4 games

7/ PS5 games :



It all started when sony tweeted about the upcoming PlayStation console, which is expected to come out for the holiday of 2020 .as you see in the picture Playstation also shared a blog post with all the details about the PS5 featuresSony did detail some features for its new propriety controller. In an interview, Ryan and system architect Mark Cerny laid out the features the PlayStation 5 controller would bring, like the advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that can change the resistance depending on the gameplay.the sony console's controllers are typically named [DUALSHOCK] but not this time, Sony revealed that it's called [DUALSENSE].This name comes with a lot of special features some of them :The team worked on limiting the weight despite the new features, tried to preserve battery life, and tested the controller on various hand sizes. This last part seems especially important, as Nishino further explained that Sony wanted its new PlayStation controller to feel like an extension of the players’ hands, making it easy to forget aboutthe designers of the controller did well this time and made updates for it like :the thing is the look of the PS5 still has not released yet but the CEO of Sony said that the design of the PS5 will come out soon in the next few months but considering to the pandemic virus COVID-19 I think there will be a delayGhost of Tsushima, The last of us 2, Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, New god of war, Watchdogs: legion, new assassin's creed, rainbow six siege, starfield ........and the most of PS4 games