Forager honest review

This is an honest review of the game, after playing the game for around ca ~ 50 hours.

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by exploration, farming and crafting games such as:

Terraria

Stardew Valley

Zelda

Forager - a game of hitting the rocks & collecting ores

One may simply say that this sounds exactly like Minecraft - yet it does not!

What Forager is about, is a lot more in general.

This is the guy you will be playing as! - p.s.

he isn't a marshmellow, that's for sure!

Main currency

The main currency of the game are coins. These are used to buy items from the store,

allowing you to place buildings

Shop

Shop allows you to purchase all sorts of items, used mainly for upgrading backpacks, weapons, or making rare kind of items necessary for completing quests. You can also buy decorations or land items like a bridge, in case you need to cross over from one land to another, after freshly buying some new land.

Combat

One of the great aspects of the game is that it allows you to have a combat in the game.

You are able to kill all sorts of entities, ranging from fireflies to slimes and to skeletons.

Different enemies drop all sorts of loot of which you can make lots of different items, such as item backpacks or swords or bows, or fishing rods. - Yes, you can even fish in this game!

Dungeons

These usually contain lots of puzzles which you must resolve in order to

fight the dungeon bosses! It involves hitting specific blocks or shrines in specific order for the prize to pop out.

Caves

Endless ways of obtaining hidden chests and loot,thus some chests also

hide a key inside! Or forbidden magic item with which you can rule your whole land.

Leveling up

This one's my favourite. The game allows you to unlock all sorts of items and abilities by simply

spending level points. A few examples of where you can spend them, for an example:

Textiles

Railroads

Jewelry

Engineering technology

Laser technology

Physics

Automation

Smelting

Drilling

...and so much more!

Lands

These are islands, which can be purchased on the map.





