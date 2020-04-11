Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
EarnNewsForager honest review
By: Gamehag on April 11, 2020
(264 ratings)
Forager honest review

Forager honest review

This is an honest review of the game, after playing the game for around ca ~ 50 hours.

 

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by exploration, farming and crafting games such as:

  • Terraria
  • Stardew Valley
  • Zelda

Forager - a game of hitting the rocks & collecting ores

One may simply say that this sounds exactly like Minecraft - yet it does not! 

What Forager is about, is a lot more in general. 

N7qZmx20EGKknb5XHe8Fr9m9sNs4E3.png

This is the guy you will be playing as! - p.s. 

he isn't a marshmellow, that's for sure!

 

 

 

Main currency  WKMmXway99nwyoFByUHlQLx9xfx5ot.png

The main currency of the game are coins. These are used to buy items from the store,

allowing you to place buildings 


 

Shop

?imw=637&imh=358&ima=fit&impolicy=Letterbox&imcolor=%23000000&letterbox=true

Shop allows you to purchase all sorts of items, used mainly for upgrading backpacks, weapons, or making rare kind of items necessary for completing quests. You can also buy decorations or land items like a bridge, in case you need to cross over from one land to another, after freshly buying some new land.

Combat

combat.gif

One of the great aspects of the game is that it allows you to have a combat in the game.

You are able to kill all sorts of entities, ranging from fireflies to slimes and to skeletons. 

Different enemies drop all sorts of loot of which you can make lots of different items, such as item backpacks or swords or bows, or fishing rods. - Yes, you can even fish in this game!

 

Dungeons

7Sm9yzJTn6NzYOfTQp0IWUDJxc8LHI.png

These usually contain lots of puzzles which you must resolve in order to 

fight the dungeon bosses! It involves hitting specific blocks or shrines in specific order for the prize to pop out.

Caves

 

842NMPQegfpUKeMlYk0GqnPkEwnVGe.jpg

Endless ways of obtaining hidden chests and loot,thus some chests also 

hide a key inside! Or forbidden magic item with  which you can rule your whole land.

Leveling up 

f1rsmCOrbuaj9wrfeyRwynsSGe8G7o.jpg

This one's my favourite. The game allows you to unlock all sorts of items and abilities by simply 

spending level points. A few examples of where you can spend them, for an example:

  • Textiles
  • Railroads
  • Jewelry
  • Engineering technology
  • Laser technology
  • Physics
  • Automation
  • Smelting
  • Drilling

     ...and so much more!

 

 

 

Lands  1Vz2yOqKjnWhON6PQ05XBEzU06Pw0o.png

These are islands, which can be purchased on the map.

XP8QayUkSQ3UWlYhXRjLa6AXnqPKOU.png

  • Each island has a specific set of mob spawns
  • Each island has a specific set of resources 
  • May contain a building, dungeon, an NPC, or a puzzle!

    Conclusion

    Do I suggest this game? Absolutely! This game is worth checking out if you are into exploration games that 
    offer a lot to see. Especially if you've got some free time to enjoy this game, it is totally worth it. 
    The developer ~HopFrog is adding content constantly into the game and it is being developed as we speak!
    There is a planned multiplayer content coming into the game too, so you can get your friends to play this game with you too anytime.



