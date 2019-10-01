News from Gamehag #1 - Command Center, new chests, new rewards

Rain

Gem216

novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

47

0/160

EarnNewsNews from Gamehag #1 - Command Center, new chests, new rewards
By: Gamehag on October 1, 2019
(159 ratings)
News from Gamehag #1 - Command Center, new chests, new rewards

News from Gamehag #1 - Command Center, new chests, new rewards

Greetings!

Along with all of the other changes we have for you, we’ve decided to introduce a new series of articles - News from Gamehag! It is meant to inform you as fast as possible about any new rewards, promotional events, and other changes on the portal.

News from Gamehag will be appearing as often as it’s needed - in case of promotional event, any significant changes, or adding a great pool of new interesting rewards to the site.


We encourage you to read those short texts right away - quite often it will be very helpful in acquiring Soul Gems…

Let’s begin!

Home page for logged in users has been updated

From now on you have access to the Command Center, which is essentially a dashboard from where you can easily access the most important features of the platform. Additionally, you will find the following options there:

Task for Now and Other Tasks - highlighted tasks rewarded with Soul Gems, experience points, and, in the future, with additional rewards (such as chests, runes, or even games!)

Latest Premieres and Most popular rewards - Lists of the hottest and historically the most popular rewards. Prepared, so you could be always up to date with our new stuff.

News, Daily Deals, rewards for the next level, live drop, chosen reward - features already known, from now on display in a more accessible and friendly way.

New chests have appeared in the shop

As much as 15 new chests of different kinds have appeared in the shop - they contain activation keys, CS:GO skins, virtual currencies, and gift cards.

Most of the new chests have been created with fans of specific genres in mind, so the chances of getting the game you really like to get are now significantly higher.

Content of the remaining chests have been updated with new game releases, more virtual currencies, and a bigger choice of CS:GO skins.

A huge pool of new rewards has landed in our store!

Fifa 20, Borderlands 3, and many, many more hot PC premieres!

Teamfight Tactics and Dota 2 Autochess rewards

Much wider choice of game activation keys for XBOX!

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy