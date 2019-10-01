News from Gamehag #1 - Command Center, new chests, new rewards

Greetings!

Along with all of the other changes we have for you, we’ve decided to introduce a new series of articles - News from Gamehag! It is meant to inform you as fast as possible about any new rewards, promotional events, and other changes on the portal.

News from Gamehag will be appearing as often as it’s needed - in case of promotional event, any significant changes, or adding a great pool of new interesting rewards to the site.





We encourage you to read those short texts right away - quite often it will be very helpful in acquiring Soul Gems…

Let’s begin!

From now on you have access to the Command Center, which is essentially a dashboard from where you can easily access the most important features of the platform. Additionally, you will find the following options there:

Task for Now and Other Tasks - highlighted tasks rewarded with Soul Gems, experience points, and, in the future, with additional rewards (such as chests, runes, or even games!)

Latest Premieres and Most popular rewards - Lists of the hottest and historically the most popular rewards. Prepared, so you could be always up to date with our new stuff.

News, Daily Deals, rewards for the next level, live drop, chosen reward - features already known, from now on display in a more accessible and friendly way.

As much as 15 new chests of different kinds have appeared in the shop - they contain activation keys, CS:GO skins, virtual currencies, and gift cards.

Most of the new chests have been created with fans of specific genres in mind, so the chances of getting the game you really like to get are now significantly higher.

Content of the remaining chests have been updated with new game releases, more virtual currencies, and a bigger choice of CS:GO skins.

Fifa 20, Borderlands 3, and many, many more hot PC premieres!

Teamfight Tactics and Dota 2 Autochess rewards

Much wider choice of game activation keys for XBOX!