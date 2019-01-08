( 11 ratings)

Mafia III review

To highlight a lot of similar games, Mafia 3 had to preserve the identity of their series, but at the same time catch up with the "open world" trends. The second part should not be repeated because of the sales aspect because the audience does not just want to play in the open world, but a pile of content and the possibility of stupidity in it. This on Mafia 3 has left drastic consequences that can be said to have reversed the entire series.



It's about a very content pack with a bunch of missions. Unfortunately, the main package of missions is terribly odd. The structure is such that you always unlock the main missions in a way to damage the mafia boss in every part of the city in order to reach it. Damage is always the same, and only the locations where you are stealing money, the destruction of property and the elimination of key targets are changing. Repetition is especially irritating when the locations in that district begin to recycle, for example, the last mission is performed in the area you previously visited and cleared.





Secondary missions are sometimes more imaginative, but personally I was not interested because of the weak link with the main story. The only reason to carry out these missions is to unlock additional weapons that are not in free sale. However, it is an interesting concept that you can not see all the subordinate missions in one transition since they most often depend on your relationship with one of the three mafia bosses that you can award winning parts of the city. If you are not allergic to repetitive mainstream campaigns, it is worth mentioning that Mafia 3 has a certain replay value. Not particularly large, but unlike 2 here there are several different endings based on several different factors.



Although the structure of the game is not conducive to missions, the story is more than helpful. The story at first glance looks like a typical revenge adventure, but it's amazing how far it extends to other motives. The script is badly thought out and there are not many holes. For example, I thought the story would go into the video capture trap. I thought the main character must first eliminate a certain number of enemies in order to avenge the main bad only because the game functions so, though it could actually immediately come to the villain (because he literally knows where he lives) and execute his revenge. But the game seemed to mock this kind of thinking, offering a fairly rational explanation for its sequence of stories.







Some may not be inclined to think that the main character is not a member of the classical mafia family, and the story does not revolve around classic mafia stereotypes. In my opinion, we can be happy that this is because this is a story with a different view of the mafia theme. If we had another mafia drama about the turmoil within the family then we would probably talk about a non-original act and already seen clichés. This is how we have a mature story with the insight into how the mafia organization tackles the challenges of modern times - how it transforms itself into a struggle for survival in a world that is progressively looking toward the promotion of equality of previously oppressed classes.



The quality of the story is also contributed by a specific narration in the form of a documentary film. After each mission, you see the clipping of interviews with figures that followed Lincoln Clay's revenge march and who have different views towards him. This technique also serves for the hints of what the game will just happen, but it does it moderately and does not spoil you; at least not too much.



The documentary approach also hints at a great acting. The characters are phenomenally written, and in the dialogues their solid beliefs are expressed. These beliefs are mostly conflicting, so it's a real treat to watch quarrels in which all characters have reasonable justifications for their attitudes, and their correctness is just a matter of perception. We see the culmination of this in a very touching final account that you would not hope to play in the way it is played. Something is poetic in that ending and definitely leaves material for thinking.







Thinking material is not exclusive for the finishing, as Mafia 3 has, besides its repetitive tasks, also an empty runway, or rather a ride. I would not particularly criticize the driving model because there are arcade and simulation models, so you can choose which one is right for you. What needs to be emphasized is the fact that this game does not have any quick transfer mapping system, but you have to constantly drive from mission to mission.







The good news is that the city of New Bordeaux, or its surroundings, is diverse and fun to explore so ride is somewhat acceptable as you visit all parts of the city for the first time. Each district has a recognizable look and a bunch of locations where you can collect posters of bald lady and the then Playboy's releases. Of course, Playboy is collecting to read articles in them, because unlike the two, you now have something to read.



Bugs can be repaired, but what can not be repaired is the very structure of the game, which in many cases is a significant minus. It's not a minus originated in response to the poor open world of the Mafia 2. It seems to be a tribute to the first project of the Hangar 13 development team. Given that the appetites for the game were huge, the final product is still well off. Although it's half quality, some quality still exists. The only question is whether you are ready to accept that this quality belongs to a story, not a gameplay.



FOR: PC PS4 XBOX ONE



Publisher: 2K Games



Developer Hangar 13



Genre Action, Action Adventure



Release date 07.10.2016.