Life Is Strange - Sad yet Beautiful

Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem170
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem560
Visionary
Visionary
Gem448
Ahmed Gamal
Ahmed Gamal
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

EarnNewsLife Is Strange - Sad yet Beautiful
By: Gamehag on February 2, 2019
(27 ratings)
Life Is Strange - Sad yet Beautiful

Life Is Strange - Sad yet Beautiful

There aren't many games that are about life. Being an exception, Life is Strange allows us to enjoy such a rare interactive everyday, showing it incredibly bright and lively, and then shifts the focus towards the action and supernatural things and ends on a minor note: Life is Pain.
The game, of which the first episode was released and developed (along with all the other episodes) by Dontnod Entertainment in 2015, could be called a teenage girl simulator if it wasn't for the great storytelling, flow and feeling to the game. While remaining pretty, it manages to  keep you enticed to the tense story and the life of Maxine or "Max", who is the character you play as. We can only thank Enix Entertainment for publishing the small team's stellar work and making it so popular.


From the very first moments, the game impresses with the utmost sincerity and attention to detail: Max comments on every little thing about which you can at least say something, pours out her soul in a diary, allowing you to deeply re-live all of her emotions. Through communication with her and the rest of the characters revealed - Max is much more like a living person than the vast majority of game protagonists: she has her own social circle, her opinions and hobbies, her memories and regrets, her leisure time and dreams for the future. 



The game has beautiful views and artstyle. The animations and facial expressions are fluid and seamless, which adds to the experience.
The plot is entirely story driven, with you being able to make decisions and solve puzzles along the way. There are two final outcomes you can get, and it isn't quite clear which one is better. Many people are debating on which of the two fits the story better, and I'm not going to spoil the story or the endings for you, especially since you guys might find yourself playing this game at some point..

Life is Strange is one of the best-having plot games of recent times, and at first it seemed that the 2015 title by Dontnod Entertainment could seriously claim the laurels of the game of the year. Everything about it was good: the gameplay and the plot are closely intertwined, the scenes are perfectly set, the soundtrack is perfectly combined with the theme of outgoing youth, the ability to rewind time ago did not take away responsibility for the decisions made, and even the episodic structure made you stop and think about the choices made (and discuss them with friends). 



The first two of the five episodes made me immensely excited to see of what's to come, and while the endings were quite meaningless and disappointing, that is life. It's not always entertaining or interesting and there are always bumps on the road, but in it all doesn't really matter. 
The game sends out a strong message that not everybody notices, which makes me wonder if they even played the game at all.
Life can be boring. Life can be dangerous, risky, seem too difficult to bear, it can crush you, it can make you feel like a god. That is what Life Is Strange is about - that is the greatness of the game I know and love (and so should you).



Verdict: for the mere price 20 euros, the entire season is certainly worth it. You can try the first episode for free on Steam.
Square Enix made sure everyone gets to experience it's glory: you can play Life is Strange on Windows, Playstation 3 and 4, Xbox 360 and One, iOS and Android. I strongly recommend you at least try this masterpiece out.


Sadly, Life is Strange 2 will not be about Max and Chloe ;(

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy