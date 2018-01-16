INSIDE [Steam] [Indie Game] - Review

Rain

EarnNewsINSIDE [Steam] [Indie Game] - Review
By: Gamehag on January 16, 2018
(4 ratings)
So, this is an indie game for sure but it has a lot more to it rather than just being an indie game. INSIDE is a game packed with full of adventures and puzzles which are quite easy and fun to complete. This game is an adventure based indie game which is of course a 2D game where you just move from left to right as many people who don't like indie games call this. But, this game will change the way the best indie game can look and feel like for sure...

After completing this game, you'll definitely want to play this more... This is such type of game... Read along to find out more about this game...INSIDE:
This game is available for PC on steam. This is not a free-to-play game, and it is not a pay-to-win game either... So, what's this game all about...
WARNING: This game has some gore and violent scenes in it, just in case you're wondering

Well, the main protagonist of the game is a boy who finds himself in a dark project going on, the way he managed to solve the puzzles and hurdles in his way makes the game more interesting. Everything in the game is like FIOY, figure it out yourself... You'll eventually find that all the puzzles can be solved in quite a few minutes... And they seem to be pretty fun and sometimes a bit scary too.



Lets go through some steam statistics of the game:
  • Single Player game as its an indie 2D platform game
  • Initial Release Date: July 7th, 2016 but the game made its release on June 29th, 2016
  • Developer: Playdead
  • Engine used: UNITY
  • Winner of British Academy Games Award for Game Design
  • Reviews: Overwhelmingly Positive
  • Has Steam Achievements [14 Achievements available]
  • Full controller support [you can almost use any controller with xinput support or a gamepad with xbox controls]
  • Steam Cloud saves for the hassle free gameplay while using multiple devices
  • No trading cards here
  • Somehow this game is treated as 18+ by pegi, and yes I have to say the violence in this game is quite violent...



And while the game LIMBO feels same as this game, its developed by the same developer Playdead and even publisher for both the games is same. If in case you own LIMBO, you might have already received a coupon with discount to get the INSIDE on steam. Well, all pricing stories aside, lets look at what the game has to offer and how well does it perform....

As the minimum system requirements have a different story most of the time, I played this game on a medium spec laptop and its fluid... But this doesn't hold good while you start playing this on Intel HD Graphics with a weak processor...

So, here are the minimum system requirements to play the game with ease,
> A quad core CPU, or an Intel i3
> 4Gigs of RAM
> A graphics Card is required to play this game smoothly but you can even play this without one but you'll have to compromise at graphics quality
> 3GB HDD space required



Here are some of the ratings of the game INSIDE from various online reviewers...
> IGN: 10/10
> Bit Cultures: 93%
> Slant Magazine: 4.5/5
> Giant Bomb: 5/5
> Polygon: 9.5/10
> Steam: 10/10
> Gamespot: 8/10



Verdict:
The above image is the gameplay of the game from xbox though, but the verdict is the same. If you're into indie games you'll 100% like the game. But if you're a returning games who isn't into indie games or 2D platformer game, you'll also like the game for its puzzles packed with fun and the physics involved in the game. I have to mention that the physics in the game are quite amusing and realistic than you can imagine...

Thanks :)
