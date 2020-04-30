Rain

Gem63

unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

EarnNewsHatch - game review.
By: Gamehag on April 30, 2020
(400 ratings)
Hatch - game review.

Hatch - game review.

Hatch is a first-person climbing game that was developed & published by Rubeki  in 2019.
In the game, we get into the role of a newly hatched character, that can climb through different hills and rocks.

Gameplay

cR2nmwcYCMZx4ScCefTag3jqyB5ohA.png

When we start playing for the first time, we'll see that our character gets hatched from an egg. After landing on the hatching area, we will see many other eggs that weren't hatched yet.
On our way to start the adventure, we will spot a man who will warn us to not stay too long in the half sun's gaze. Before getting out of the area, we will notice that another character had hatched up from an egg. Unfortunately, we can't stand next to this character. Otherwise, our character will die.

So as the man said, we have to avoid staying too long in the half sun's gaze. If we don't listen to what he said, then our character will pass away, and we will have to go back to the beginning of the game or a certain point we reached.

EX4eawpZ4gAeL7ocK8x7SAuYDRLwhW.png

On our way, we will see some characters that hung up themselves for an unknown reason.

After some time, we will see some instructions written on a huge rock. By seeing these instructions, we will be able to start climbing the rocks and hills. We will be able to climb them by walking or jumping on angled walls.
We have to keep climbing until we reach the top. From my experience, that was kinda hard for me, but it will get paid off just if you reach the end. While climbing, we will spot some characters lying on the ground.

Aus41hhgbpbkLLIyfDxAZuvcaICJxP.png

One of my first impressions was that the characters that hatched from eggs wouldn't stand up.
However, our character seems to be like an exception in this case.

Graphics & Sounds

WeqDf2FU0kRub4zClxAJL5q9Jw149i.png

The graphics surprised me a lot. The graphics are so aesthetic and dark at the same time. Some graphics are kinda disturbing, such as the characters that hung themselves and the dark theme of the entire game in general. The rocks remind me of the Minecraft blocks, which is pretty cool according to me. The resolution of the game is that high that made my eyes ache while my gameplay. The shape of the characters' bodies isn't good-looking and I wish the characters were drawn better. The sounds in the game are so annoying. Many people consider them relaxing, but honestly, they bother me a lot.


Summary & Additional information

wKdSDQ.gif

I rate the game with 4/10, here's why:

Firstly, let's start with the lack of settings in the game. The lack of settings in the game is a downside for me because we don't have an option to make our game windowed or change the size of the window. We also can't disable the sounds... This is also a downside since the sounds are pretty irritating.
In the game, we've got only two options: to exit the game or resume it.

Let's talk about the controls. When I play any games, I pay attention to the controls. I feel more comfortable using arrows instead of W, A, S, and D to move and in this case, we can use them both, which is an upside for me.

I like the way this game reminds me of a mix between a 2D & a 3D game. I personally like 2D and 3D games and the way this game reminds me of the both is just pretty cool I'd say :D

I wouldn't recommend this game to people who get frustrated very quickly. This game requires a lot of patience and time.

-t4tsumihyaku

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy