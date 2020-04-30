Hatch - game review.

Hatch is a first-person climbing game that was developed & published by Rubeki in 2019.

In the game, we get into the role of a newly hatched character, that can climb through different hills and rocks.

Gameplay

Graphics & Sounds

Summary & Additional information

When we start playing for the first time, we'll see that our character gets hatched from an egg. After landing on the hatching area, we will see many other eggs that weren't hatched yet.On our way to start the adventure, we will spot a man who will warn us to not stay too long in the half sun's gaze. Before getting out of the area, we will notice that another character had hatched up from an egg. Unfortunately, we can't stand next to this character. Otherwise, our character will die.So as the man said, we have to avoid staying too long in the half sun's gaze. If we don't do what he said, then our character will pass away, and we will have to go back to the beginning of the game or a certain point we reached.On our way, we will see some characters that hung up themselves for an unknown reason.After some time, we will see some instructions. By seeing these instructions, we will be able to start climbing the rocks and hills. We will be able to climb by walking or jumping on angled walls.We have to keep climbing until we reach the top.That was kinda hard for me, but it will get paid off just if you reach the end. While climbing, we will spot some characters lying on the ground.One of my first impressions was that the characters that hatched from eggs wouldn't stand up.However, our character seems to be like an exception in this case.The graphics surprised me a lot.The graphics are so aesthetic and dark at the same time.Some graphics are kinda disturbing, such as the characters that hung themselves and the dark theme of the entire game.The rocks are made from pixels. The rocks remind me of the Minecraft blocks, which is pretty cool according to me.The resolution of the game was that high that made my eyes ache while my gameplay.The shape of the characters' bodies is okay, but honestly, I wish the characters were drawn better.The sounds are so annoying for me. Many people consider them relaxing, but honestly, they bother me a lot.I rate the game with 4/10, here's why:Firstly, let's start with the lack of settings in the game. The lack of settings in the game is a downside for me because we don't have an option to make our game windowed or to change the size of the game window. We also can't disable the sounds since they're very annoying for me. We've got only two options: To exit the game by pressing or resume the game after pressing ESC.Secondly, let's talk about the controls. When I play any games, I pay attention to the controls a lot. I usually use arrows instead of W, A, S, and D to move and in this case, we can use them both, which is an upside for me.And last, the graphics and sounds. I honestly disliked the sounds and the high resolution of the game. However, the theme of the game is really nice.I wouldn't recommend this game to people who get frustrated very quickly. This game requires a lot of patience and time.