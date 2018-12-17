Guild Wars 2 - the story in which you become a legend.

Guild Wars 2

The game in which you can plunge into the character creation window, which will bring interesting art notes. A fascinating story that will allow us not only to enjoy the game, but to get a decent reward on our favorite site. Pretty easy and fast way, which will drag you in later into the game atmosphere of this product.

Races

As in every game there are several races and each has its own initial location, its own history and racial skills. Ingenious asuras, a bit similar to the gremlins, the harsh northern Norns, the furious charr, the tranquil sylvari-fatalists and people, so far without them. There are eight classes and each class has a large number of weapons that can be changed and combined.

Skills

Skills are as varied as the game itself. To begin with, they depend on the weapon that wears the character. But you can switch weapons. Only skills on the additional panel can be displayed and they will be unchanged. Thus, each player has at least 15 skills and this is not counting skills on F1-F4, which are completely different for each class. There is also a line of traits, which can be set on your own. So, thanks to certain traits, the elementalist can be both the hope and support of the whole group, and the all-crushing monster, dying if the enemy just sneezes in his direction.

Do not forget about the underwater weapons. In the world of Tyria, a beautiful underwater world, as fascinating as it is dangerous. You can be under water for as long as you want; moreover, some missions and events take place just under water.

Missions This is something like the events that happen to your character while he is trying to find his sister, parents, meaning of life. Missions vary depending on the path chosen by the hero and the order. There are three orders in the game: wise men, assassins and warriors, and each has its own ways of solving the problem. Each order has its own set of armor, popular mainly because of its appearance.

Details of the passage

When you are the highest level in the game, you will not have the question ''what should I wear'', but it will torment the question '' what kind of external armor should I choose.'' It is also worth noting that for painting the armor (and it is not painted entirely, but in parts) it is enough to buy paint only once and then it can be used for as long as you like. In addition to the pve part, which may seem boring to many, there is also pvp content inthe game.



What else can be interesting in the game?

Danji with different paths, combo fields, a huge world in which you don’t have to run like an insane and look for someone to surrender one or another quest, constantly changing living history, jumping puzzles to some of which your submissive servant took at least an hour realistic graphics. We must not forget about the lack of donation. Play money can always be exchanged for crystals, for which everything is bought in the store. And yes, the store usually sells only the exterior. You cannot buy an Über-super-duper flexion armor or an arm. A game in which you can free the world from dragons. A game whose missions cause tears. Wherever you are, in the icy palaces of Jormag or the jungles of the Gigantic worm, near the mouth of a volcano or under water, fighting off the witch minions of the Krayts, remember, perhaps it was you who lacked Tyria until now.