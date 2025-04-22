Guild Wars 2 - online client game in the genre MMORPG, once upon a time this game was named the real killer World of Warcraft and it has a Free-To-Play model.



The basis of the game processдоесньт differ from most popular MMORPGs. The player chooses the race, the class of his future savior of the universe and goes to his own adventures on the vast continent. The character has a set of unique skills, a large amount of available armor, and most importantly, weapons. Raisins hide in the fact that the ability of the hero varies depending on the chosen weapons. A wizard with a staff will create powerful, but slow spells, a magic wand will allow quickly to weave from the air a good charm. At the same time, knives, swords and other conventional weapons allow the caster to make a clever killer with slowing blades, or exploding bombs. A large number of classes and a variety of weapons allows among dozens of combinations to find a really suitable for their needs specialization.



The game lacks the usual tasks, where you need to take something from someone, go somewhere and for long hours carry out the same obsessed missions. Instead, hitting a certain zone, the player automatically receives a task, the complexity of which increases with increasing participants. The more people, the stronger the monsters, the bigger the boss and the better loot.



Another nice feature is an interesting approach to PvP. In addition to the usual team battle, there is a large and terrible event World vs World. In fact, this is a full-scale war, which does not cease for a minute. At a huge location, players must capture outposts, locks and tirelessly carry out a number of optional missions that enhance the strength of the allied team. In this case, characters of any level can participate in the insane slaughter, because their level immediately rises to the maximum.



Interesting innovations, simple and flexible combat system, impressive PvP. What else? The game is sold as a single player one. There is no need to give blood each month in order to plunge into an interesting world. Do not be afraid of people that put real money into the game, as in the usual free-to-play. All the characters have equal rights and are able to do incredible things - just devote the game a little time and explore it all!

