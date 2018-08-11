Rain

Gem63

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

EarnNewsGem Guide and Game Overview: Total War Arena
By: Gamehag on August 11, 2018
(23 ratings)
Gem Guide and Game Overview: Total War Arena

Gem Guide and Game Overview: Total War Arena

GAME: Total War:Arena
GENRE: Strategy (10v10 Multiplayer)

     A game that is very easy to earn the gems in and enjoyable to play. To get all available gems you need 5 wins and the game itself isn't that big of a download. These wins can be accumulated in Co-op vs AI games. The game itself is suited towards history buffs and fans of strategy games. It has the added element of being a team game. Each player takes the role of a commander of three battle units. You use these units in tandem with 9 other players. You must determine the best place for your units to help turn the tide of battle.

                                            TOTAL WAR: ARENA




Earning Your Gems:

Before you do anything make sure you are eligible to get your gems.
   Look for Total War: Arena in the game section of Gamehag, get to the "Play for Free" button and click it.
   Register for the game with the same email you used for gamehag, I find I have less issues later when I do this for any game.
   Make it easier for yourself by making your in game nickname the same as your gamehag nickname.
   When you finish downloading the game switch it to Windowed Mode through settings so that you can use your screenshot software.



This is the screenshot I took that got me gems for the first task. All three of your screenshots will look similar to this. Your username and the task at hand are very clear. You can get to this page by clicking on your name and level on the home page of the game screen. Do this for all three tasks. By the way don't try submitting this picture, it won't work.


The Tasks at Hand
Task 1: Win 1 Battle
Task 2: Win 3 Battles
Task 3: Win 5 Battles

      When I saw these tasks originally I assumed I would have to win 5 long games against other players way more experienced than me at strategy games. I went in ready for some losses. After 3 wins in a row I was disappointed to learn that I wasn't a Total War: Arena prodigy. I had been playing against bots the entire time. For everyone else this is good news. You will have a very high win percentage against the bots. You don't need to strategize very much, just take out units when you can and your team will probably win. With the basics you learn in the tutorial you won't have a problem winning matches.



A Look at the Game

In this game you take the role of a commander. You control 3 units that may specialize in different styles of combat.

FACTIONS

In this game you can play in any of these four factions:

Greece
Roman Empire
Barbarians
Carthage

COMMANDERS


If you are a history enthusiast you will recognize the majority of the commanders available within each faction.
Each commander has different abilities. These commanders can make their units perform unique actions such as raising their shields, throwing javelins, unique formations, and more. Many of these commands are true to history. A wide array of commanders are available to the player. A few include Caesar, Germanicus, Leonidas, Alexander the Great, Arminius, Hannibal and more. You level your commander and unlock more skills and upgrades by using them in battle. Pick your historical favourite or go with the commander that suits your play style the best.


UNITS

The units you control start off by being spear-men, swordsmen, or archers. The game has many more including hound units, calvary, elephant units, artillery and more. The all each have their own strengths and weaknesses and it is up to you to determine which you would like to take into battle.


The Goal of the game is to capture the enemy team's base. You must use the strengths of your units and commander to beat the units in your way. How you distribute your forces is up to you. Read the battle and do your best to turn the battle in your favor. Flank, attack head on, ambush, or sneak past your enemies to win your battle. You must also manage your commander's battle cool-downs and pay attention to possible plays by the enemy commanders. Because of the 10v10 play-style every battle is different and you must act dynamically in your battles. Players will overextend, play too passively, or attempt a play that you need to come up with a response to. How you respond to situations is what determines your win rate in these battles.


Here are some pros and cons to this game:
Pros:
This game has very easy gems
The game is a rather small download
The 10v10 nature makes the game very dynamic
Many Strategic options
Great for anyone that enjoys history

Cons:
Some might find the game genre boring
Team based and teams are large, often the game outcome is out of your hands.
People who put money into the game will have an advantage.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy