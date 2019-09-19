Cases.gg
EarnNewsGame of Thrones: Winter is Coming - review
By: Gamehag on September 19, 2019
(153 ratings)
Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming - review

Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming - review

"Game of Thrones Winter is Coming" is a browser strategy game with RPG elements. As the name suggests, it is based on the license of the extremely popular and already iconic television series "Game of Thrones". The series, in turn, was inspired by the book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" author of which is George R. R. Martin. The Chinese studio Yoozoo Games is responsible for publishing and creating the game, in cooperation with Warner Bros, HBO and Interactive Entertainment.

Let's look at the story first. “Game of Thrones Winter is Coming” takes place on the continent of Westeros, which is set in a brutal fantasy world. Noble families are plotting all the time. A constant struggle for power is usual there. In addition, in the game you can find mythical, strange, undead creatures which are extremely dangerous to the living.

The game draws us from the very beginning into the fantasy atmosphere, which is highly valued by the fans of the series. We must admit that this game is a very good escape from everyday life. The game world is constructed in such way it can hypnotize. In addition to graphic design elements, which may not be particularly modern, but still quite accurate and refined, the creation of an amazing atmosphere is influenced by the wonderful soundtrack. This is a very strong advantage of this game. At the beginning a tutorial appears. It is obvious that everyone likes to bypass this element of introduction, but it's good to get through it. Thanks to this, the game is much easier.

One of the most important elements in this type of games is the interface. Fortunately, the interface of "Game of Thrones Winter is Coming" was created in a completely intuitive way - it is clear and comfortable. Every gamer knows perfectly well that this element can spoil even the best game when not being clear.

The gameplay is adjusted to the player's level. We start playing with a very small castle, which should be gradually expanded over time. We need to create new buildings which will make life and gameplay easier. The more experience we gain and the more we develop our world, the longer it takes to expand. It may be a bit annoying, but it is also characteristic for this type of games, so you should not treat it as a disadvantage.

At the beginning, we are protected by a “guaranteed security” period. The developers have created such a system so the player is not frustrated by a quick failure. This is a good marketing procedure. You have to be careful, because as soon as the protection period expires, your castle can be attacked immediately by any enemy nation. From the tenth level there is also the possibility that our ruler will be captured.

The game is created so that it is impossible to get bored with it. The economic and strategic aspects are constantly interwoven with a plot and various tasks which must be meticulously completed. The game is also not a blind representation of the GOT series. In addition to the specific atmosphere and well-known characters, the game is a completely new thing, so surely loyal fans of the series will not be bored with repeated threads.

"Game of Thrones Winter is Coming" is created for multiplayer fun. The game allows for creating alliances which will definitely increase our chances of winning. You can defend the castle in groups or solo. An additional advantage is the possibility to give presents to all friends when someone buys a premium package. An interesting addition to the game are the weekly, real-time fights for each castle. The alliances which are worth joining are those coordinated on external communication channels or those with rich players. This affects the opportunities we can achieve, as well as the speed of our progress.

"Game of Thrones Winter is Coming" is an interesting proposition, not only for fans of the series. As for a browser game, it is created really well, and it surprises with its nice graphic design. The game can draw a player in for many hours, and that's all it is about. This game will definitely appeal to all fantasy fans.

