( 40 ratings)

Bleach Online Review

This game is very cool and inviting, if you wanna spend time and play as your favorite character from Bleach the Anime. Although it may seem pay2win, there is the amazing art style that will lure you into playing the game. IT's very exciting to see the abilities play through for each character. It's relationship with the actual anime is not so accurate, but is still very enjoyable. The characters make the game very fun and hopeful. If you're like me, seeing the powerful anime characters in the game just makes me want to keep on playing it. The daily-system encourages players to go back on the game and play for a bit. For example the daily quest, it allows you to go back and forth in the game, day by day. Although some may find this game uninteresting from just looking at it, but if you can just give it at least 2-3 hours of gameplay, you'll be surprise that it was worth-it.



You don't start out as Ichigo, or Rukia or anything, but a game-made character of the class Quincy, Demi-God, and etc. The game is very thorough and it plays itself. Some people may find that very fun. You can just lay-back and do something else while your player in this game grind or do missions. With just a click of a mouse, you can get from level 1 to level 35 in just an hour. AMAZING!



When I play these kind of games, it's not all about the grind, but the want to be better quickly. You can be great in just a couple of hours. There is not much grind in the beginning and there are always daily events to keep you company. This game doesn't require much skill, so you can just peacefully play the game on your browser, while playing another. Again, the visuals are terrific and does a great job in portraying an identical skill that even the actual anime character would use.



This game just appeals to me in how you can collect so many type of items, ranges from powerful characters to, different type of skills and abilities. This game is very fast pace and kills a lot of time. If you're looking for a Bleach kind of anime game, this is the game for you because there is no better Bleach online games than this.



Nevertheless, the only flaw I see with this game is its poor community and unbalanced game-play. Sometimes your level can be higher than another player, but that player is a paid player, so he has the upper hand to beat your team. Games like Bleach Online revolves around tactics and how strong the characters are, so that is one of the minor flaw the game has. The other thing that annoys me is the browser display, it's not interesting enough, since it's just a black background. Overall, these minor flaws doesn't really affect the true beauty of the actual game. At the end of the day, all paid games like this one have to appeal to an audience in some way to actually benefit from hosting the game. That being said, if that's something that bothers you then it might be worth skipping.