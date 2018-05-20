Dark Souls 3 is the most action roleplay game developed by FromSoftware , and the fourth entry in the series. The game takes place in a post apocaliptic word in which you have to claim the souls of 17 bosses to reignite the fire. The game is full of traps , secrets and options.
You get to chose from 9 classes:
Assassin which is monstly based on Dexterity and also have a higher Intelligence stat compared to the other melee classes and you get a spell that prevents fall damage and increases stealth , which makes things a little easy.
Cleric is bassed on player's skill and comes with spells which heals him , can be usefull when you don't have to many Flasks.
Deprived well this is very simple , he has a club and a shield , this class was made for the more tryhard players.
Herald a good choice for new players , comes with a knight armor , sword , shield and a healing spell that will come in handy.
Knight which is in my opinion the best class to start with comes with armor , sword , shield , and a very good set of skills which might help you along the way.
Mercenary
which is the only one who starts with dual swords which makes your damage grater but the deffense a loot lowerPyromancer
the names speaks for himself , is half Sorcerer half Knight , comes with a axe and a spellSorcerer
starts with a basic sword and shield to go along with the two sorcery spells and staff that you get at the startThief
get's a bow and some arrows to play , is for the more experience players , not recomended for new players.Warrior
is the most powerfull class , starts with the highest Strength stat of any class in the game , and uses a axe and a shield
Now let's talk about the gameplay , the game is very simple , all you have to do , is kill , kill and do so more killing , ofcorse how you kill is up to you , the game don't force you to go in a way , but in order to unlock new zones you shoud. As i said earlier the game is based on your charachter which is considerd The Chosen One , the one which will save the world . In this killing jurney you get friends which help you upgrade yourself , like: Blacksmith Andre (upgrade armors/wepons) , Fire Keeper ( upgrade skills when level up) and many more.
In the game you can find other NPC's not only the ones you have to kill or the ones who help you , you find NPC's which makes you remember the game , or play even more than you already do , like Siegward of Catarina which makes you remember him by wearing a onion head or the Sun Warrior which teach you to prise the Sun and many more funny NPC's
The games ends in 4 ways :
1.To Link the first flame-kill the Soul Cinder and link the first flame. Is the best ending , you just give the souls you aquierd in the travel and make the fire even stronger.
2. The End of fire - In which the Firekepper takes the flame and the flame stops burning. But the fire will return , after some time and in the same time for now comes the Dark Age. But you end the cycle of The Chosen One.
3. The Unkindled Ending - In this ending you kill the Firekepper before she ends the flame. You take the fire for yourself and use his power.
4. The usurpation of fire- the most complicated , takes a lot of time to do and in this ending you don't use your souls you aquierd on your travel , you take the fire's power and you become Lord of Hallow.
PS: don't kill her , not a good ending.