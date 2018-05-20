Dark Souls 3 is the most action roleplay game developed by FromSoftware , and the fourth entry in the series. The game takes place in a post apocaliptic word in which you have to claim the souls of 17 bosses to reignite the fire. The game is full of traps , secrets and options.

You get to chose from 9 classes:

Assassin which is monstly based on Dexterity and also have a higher Intelligence stat compared to the other melee classes and you get a spell that prevents fall damage and increases stealth , which makes things a little easy.

Cleric is bassed on player's skill and comes with spells which heals him , can be usefull when you don't have to many Flasks.

Deprived well this is very simple , he has a club and a shield , this class was made for the more tryhard players.

Herald a good choice for new players , comes with a knight armor , sword , shield and a healing spell that will come in handy.

Knight which is in my opinion the best class to start with comes with armor , sword , shield , and a very good set of skills which might help you along the way.













Now let's talk about the gameplay , the game is very simple , all you have to do , is kill , kill and do so more killing , ofcorse how you kill is up to you , the game don't force you to go in a way , but in order to unlock new zones you shoud. As i said earlier the game is based on your charachter which is considerd The Chosen One , the one which will save the world . In this killing jurney you get friends which help you upgrade yourself , like: Blacksmith Andre (upgrade armors/wepons) , Fire Keeper ( upgrade skills when level up) and many more.

In the game you can find other NPC's not only the ones you have to kill or the ones who help you , you find NPC's which makes you remember the game , or play even more than you already do , like Siegward of Catarina which makes you remember him by wearing a onion head or the Sun Warrior which teach you to prise the Sun and many more funny NPC's



The games ends in 4 ways :

1.To Link the first flame-kill the Soul Cinder and link the first flame. Is the best ending , you just give the souls you aquierd in the travel and make the fire even stronger.

2. The End of fire - In which the Firekepper takes the flame and the flame stops burning. But the fire will return , after some time and in the same time for now comes the Dark Age. But you end the cycle of The Chosen One.

3. The Unkindled Ending - In this ending you kill the Firekepper before she ends the flame. You take the fire for yourself and use his power.

4. The usurpation of fire- the most complicated , takes a lot of time to do and in this ending you don't use your souls you aquierd on your travel , you take the fire's power and you become Lord of Hallow.



