Black Book: Prologue - game review.

retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem1,071
The_king
The_king
Gem350
Nick
Nick
Gem9
Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

EarnNewsBlack Book: Prologue - game review.
By: Gamehag on May 7, 2020
(360 ratings)
Black Book: Prologue - game review.

Black Book: Prologue - game review.

Black Book: Prologue is an RPG free-to-play game, that was released in 2020 by the video game publisher HypeTrain Digital.
In the game, we get into the role of a character called Valissa, which is considered the main character in the game.
Mainly, in this game, we explore different areas and fight some unknown creatures.

Story

96216661_668764153916572_1667071034588659712_n.png?_nc_cat=101&_nc_sid=b96e70&_nc_ohc=l0imLssDxYcAX8Kq6NT&_nc_ht=scontent.fsof1-1.fna&oh=e8a836b13192aa9d3859e7a8909c5e92&oe=5ED6B63D

The story takes place in a village called Cherdyn. There was a man known as the Old Egor. He is a man that possessed the knowledge. He also raised a girl called Valissa  - the main character in the game. Valissa is an orphan.
She never wanted to become a witch; she wanted to marry the person she truly loved.

Unfortunately, her partner committed suicide; he was burred beyond the churchyard. In Christianity, suicide is considered a sin. It means that Valissa's partner went straight to hell due to his suicide. She wanted to free his soul. For the purpose, she had to open a certain amount of seals of the Black Book to follow him down. That's why she took the final decision to become a witch.
Most commonly, witches are initiated in bathhouses and on crossroads.
One day, Valissa and her grandfather decided to walk to the crossroads at midnight.

Gameplay

95700500_669302340549205_4736545991941947392_n.png?_nc_cat=109&_nc_sid=b96e70&_nc_ohc=Nv8Ng8UDZjoAX9yTQIp&_nc_ht=scontent.fsof1-2.fna&oh=450eb39945471068c6396017cb96f039&oe=5ED6AA7F

When we start playing for the first time, we will see Valissa  talking to her dead partner.
She couldn't believe his death. Valissa was claiming that everything was going to be alright.
She said that she was going to take her grandfather's knowledge.
Valissa reminisced his dead partner's thoughts on that. He didn't like the idea, but she was out of options.

When we get out of the area, we will see that we've spawned on a meadow with many birds flying around our character.

ezgif-1-d54a5de64223.gif?t=1588694284

Our first goal will be to go to the crossroads.
When we enter Mikhail's crossroads, we will spot the orphan's grandfather - Old Egor.
The reason behind the name of these crossroads was that once upon a time, there was a merchant. His name was Mikhail. One day, he was found dead at the same place, because of some runaway workers who murdered him on purpose.

95879472_235046274496167_2366419648863272960_n.png?_nc_cat=107&_nc_sid=b96e70&_nc_ohc=PhGcP173-bUAX80OTzu&_nc_ht=scontent.fsof1-1.fna&oh=169a2ba1d0e2910f26f1cf49557f39c0&oe=5ED9C142

After we meet up with Valissa's grandfather, he'll tell us to go to the milepost  to look for candles.
The candles have amazing abilities; they usually defend us from devils. They're really important for the ritual.

After collecting them, we will have to draw a circle without any gaps. Otherwise, our character will be smashed by the devil.
When we draw the circle, the Old Egor will give us the Black Book.
By opening it, we will have to spell the words the orphan's grandfather taught her.

First Battle

96365581_173452727253670_7276207643520139264_n.png?_nc_cat=108&_nc_sid=b96e70&_nc_ohc=sEEQ1VB15x0AX_KpJuz&_nc_ht=scontent.fsof1-2.fna&oh=e2e5d41d495040d90f172ab6cd1aba73&oe=5ED7C4E7

The words she had to spell were:

I shall get up and not make the sign of the cross, but I shall go to the crossroads.
On the crossroads, I shall draw a circle, and step into it.
And I shall speak...
Good merchants, come and buy my cat!
For the cat gives me not an inconvertible rouble, nor a fine hat.
But bestow me with the knowledge of the dark, and eyes with vision sharp.
As I said, so it will be.
My words are stone!

After spelling these words, her grandfather gave her the merchants.
Her first task was to defeat a demon.

ezgif-1-d9986f927cf8.gif?t=1588694284

As time passes by, we will see a book that contains all words that make up our spells.
Each word has its meaning and ability.
The enchanted words in the book can protect our character from the demons. Sadly, this defense fades very quickly.
After spelling the words from the book, a maw is going to open.
By getting inside the maw, cradles will round our character.
After standing up, we will hear a silent voice congratulating us for defeating our first demon.

96239784_571789420125452_6816462356902576128_n.png?_nc_cat=110&_nc_sid=b96e70&_nc_ohc=dML0xs_gMJIAX-Ll76o&_nc_ht=scontent.fsof1-2.fna&oh=a64e0452e349b4a37b5ddd576fc130c6&oe=5EDA0641

Valissa had a question to the mysterious creature that was talking to her;

I'm curious, can the Black Book grant any wish?

The answer was positive.
The truth was that the book can make other people meet with people that already passed away in the past.
That's all she needed.
Nobody on earth was able to open the scroll or to look into the Black Book.

After hearing the answer, she woke up.
Since then, she is a real witch.

Summary

96102827_608446463216388_894211417933086720_n.png?_nc_cat=109&_nc_sid=b96e70&_nc_ohc=ORfudKkJkXAAX8yxe18&_nc_ht=scontent.fsof1-2.fna&oh=2d30e93b20fc53e899b44db41d38d2aa&oe=5EDA7A11

I rate the game with 6/10, here's why:

The graphics aren't on a good level, the sounds aren't that bad.
In the beginning, the basics aren't clear. We need some time until we understand the basics of the game.
The game is only available in English, which is a downside for me since many people don't speak proper English.
This game takes too long to start; I had to wait at least 10 minutes until the game starts; the game would crash on moments.
The thing that makes this game really good for me is the story. The story is pretty sad, but also pretty inspiring at the same time.

I wouldn't recommend this game to very impatient people.
This game definitely requires a lot of patience and time.

-t4tsumihyaku

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy