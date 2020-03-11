Best strategy games for PC 2019!

Strategy games are a very popular genre. Despite many action games or very realistic simulators being available on the market, strategies still attract many players and have their loyal fans. What contributes to their success? Certainly, planning elements which require a logical thinking. It brings a lot of satisfaction! We cordially invite you to learn the titles from the best strategies of 2019 ranking!

ANNO 1800 is undeniably one of the most popular strategy games. Anno 1800 is the next installment of the series and takes the player to the time of the industrial revolution, during which a lot of geographical and scientific discoveries were made, and industrialization was ubiquitous. Similarly to the previous parts, the player takes on the role of a ruler, on whose shoulders rests the creation of a thriving metropolis. The game begins with a small number of players and a small settlement, which must be scrupulously increased. In order to develop, one should not consider only the transport, production or extraction of raw materials. The well-being of the inhabitants and the demand for specific goods are also equally important. Taking care of all elements is the key to success, but it is not an easy process. The creators of the game have introduced the possibility of conducting diplomacy. Not only alliances can be established with neighbors, but also armed conflicts, which will translate into the economy and development of our land.

TROPICO 6 is a strategy game kept in a joking convention. This is a city builder game and it is the sixth installment of the series. The roots of the game date back to 2001. As in previous parts of the series, the player must properly manage the banana republic, he must stay in power the longest and achieve the set goals. To do this, one should strive for community support, care for the economy, expand the land and erect new buildings, establish cooperation with neighbors and strangle the opposition. The game mechanics are unchanged, but the developers have introduced some new features which will certainly diversify the gameplay, for example, managing the island complex at the same time. You can now also send spies on long journeys to steal technology, you can also build bridges and tunnels that will connect your locations with each other. Remember that you must have the support of the people at every step!

THEA 2: THE SHATTERING is a 4X turn-based strategy with elements of card games and RPGs. The Polish studio MuHa Games is responsible for production of this game. The game takes us into the fantasy world. Classic elements characterizing lands of this type have been varied with elements of the Slavic mythology. The player plays the role of a Slavic deity and with the help of selected heroes, as well as his subordinates, he must try to survive in the land of Thea. The creators have prepared an extremely extensive story layer which will certainly diversify the gameplay. The player has a very simple modding tool at his disposal, thanks to which you can change various elements of the game. It also includes an event editor, which allows you to create your own adventures.

STEEL DIVISION 2 is a war strategy, realities of which were set during World War II. The game takes the player to the eastern front of the world conflict and gives a chance to participate in Operation Bagration in 1944. It was an extremely massive Soviet counteroffensive, in which Polish troops also played a role. It lasted for several weeks and finished on the right bank of the Vistula, near Warsaw, where the uprising just has started. The game offers hundreds of hours of entertainment in a variety of modes. The historical authenticity of this strategy is its undoubted advantage. The soldiers were very faithfully imitated, as well as their weapons.

TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS is the 12th installment of the Total War - series of strategic games. The game world takes us to an ancient China. The game combines a turn-based gameplay with very spectacular real-time battles. We can play alone or with other users. The game is distinguished by a very refined three-dimensional graphic design. The locations are full of details. You can recognize real places, such as the Yangtze River or the Great Wall. The interface is very comfortable and intuitive, and the gameplay is being enhanced by the music that strongly affects the atmosphere