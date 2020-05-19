A Guide To Urgot-The Dreadnought

Hello dear League of Legends players, this is a champion guide featuring Urgot The Dreadnought. He belongs to the juggernaut class but he is a special case because he is the only ranged juggernaut.He is a really fun champion and I recommend you to try him out and if you haven't played him, but want to try him out, this guide is for you.

In lane Urgot has problems with solid trading. His range is very short for a ranged champion and in lane you'll be firing your shotgun knees on the minions, so there won't be much room for trading. You can compensate for this by shooting from an angle with a used shotgun and only slow pushing. However you can go in for trades when the enemy oversteps, or makes a positioning mistake(which is very common in low elo).Mid game is one of your strongest points in the game because no one has enough health to stand up against you. Mid game you should look for team fights and by winning them you can further extend your lead. Late game is a strong point for Urgot as well but he's going to have a hard time sticking to enemies and kiting. Another drawback of Urgot is that he is horrible at engaging. If you get engaged on you can use all of your abilities and quickly kill them, but not the other way around.For items you usually want to build 2 damage items and 3 tank items with boots. The damage/core items are: Black Cleaver and Death's Dance. For tank items you can build: Righteous Glory, Dead Man's Plate, Warmog's Armor, Sterak's Gage, Guardian Angel or Frozen Mallet. I especially want to highlight Frozen Mallet as it helps you with sticking to enemies and kiting (two of Urgot's biggest weaknesses).For runes you should take:This is the rune page I usually use on UrgotI hope you can take something away from this short description/guide of Urgot and you got the courage to try him out. I just got into making guides in League of Legends and if this article could get accepted, it would be a huge source of motivation to make guides for other champions! And if you reject this article at least let me know why so I can make the guide better. And if I haven't said this enough: Shotgun knees.