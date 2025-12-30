Gem적립

General Discussions 포럼으로 돌아가기

RSVSR How to snag Ashes free random perk and fire sale fast

ramveeralam560

December 30, 2025 at 09:34 AM

If you have been sinking hours into Black Ops 7 Zombies on Ashes of the Damned, you already know that late rounds stop being casual fun and start feeling like a job, so grabbing the free random perk Easter egg is basically non‑negotiable if you want a real shot at high rounds and works perfectly alongside a CoD BO7 Bot Lobby setup because it gives you extra power without touching your essence.


Finding The First Hidden Power Ups
You kick things off in Janus Towers Plaza, right at spawn, and this is where most runs live or die because people rush out and forget the first hidden power up sitting almost above their heads; head into the Server Room, look up at the roof supports, and you should spot a sneaky Max Ammo wedged into the structure, so line up a quick shot and clear it before the room gets too busy. From there, move over to Vandon Farm, where the big silo dominates the area, and check the top edge of the open side; there is an Insta‑Kill perched there that is easy to miss if you are sprinting past or tunnel‑visioned on zombies. Once that is done, push on to Ashwood and look for the old church‑style building that everyone uses as a landmark; the Nuke is sitting on the bell right at the top, and the angle is awkward, so most players stop for a second, steady the aim, and pop it from mid‑range instead of trying to quickscope while moving.

RSVSR is where Black Ops 7 Zombies stops feeling sweaty and starts feeling fun again. We talk to you like a teammate, not a tutorial, breaking down the Ashes of the Damned free random perk Easter egg so you actually know where to shoot, when to grab that Fire Sale by Black Water Lake, and how to use C4 to drag Double Points or Bonus Points right to your hold‑out. No overedited nonsense, just honest routes through Janus Towers, Vandon Farm, Monolith Forest and all the foggy bits in between, backed by people who've learned this stuff the hard way. Hit https://www.rsvsr.com/call-of-duty-black-ops-7 to plug into the RSVSR community, compare weird little strats, and start squeezing more out of every match, whether you're chasing high rounds or just trying not to be the friend everyone has to revive every two minutes.

General Discussions 포럼의 RSVSR How to snag Ashes free random perk and fire sale fast