RSVSR How to snag Ashes free random perk and fire sale fast

If you have been sinking hours into Black Ops 7 Zombies on Ashes of the Damned, you already know that late rounds stop being casual fun and start feeling like a job, so grabbing the free random perk Easter egg is basically non‑negotiable if you want a real shot at high rounds.





Finding The First Hidden Power Ups

You kick things off in Janus Towers Plaza, right at spawn, and this is where most runs live or die because people rush out and forget the first hidden power up sitting almost above their heads; head into the Server Room, look up at the roof supports, and you should spot a sneaky Max Ammo wedged into the structure, so line up a quick shot and clear it before the room gets too busy. From there, move over to Vandon Farm, where the big silo dominates the area, and check the top edge of the open side; there is an Insta‑Kill perched there that is easy to miss if you are sprinting past or tunnel‑visioned on zombies. Once that is done, push on to Ashwood and look for the old church‑style building that everyone uses as a landmark; the Nuke is sitting on the bell right at the top, and the angle is awkward, so most players stop for a second, steady the aim, and pop it from mid‑range instead of trying to quickscope while moving.



