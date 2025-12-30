Gem적립

U4GM Why Dance of Knives Rogue nukes Tormented Varshan

ramveeralam560 avatar

ramveeralam560

December 30, 2025 at 08:43 AM

Anyone running Rogue this season and not trying Dance of Knives is leaving a ridiculous amount of fun on the table, especially once you plug it into a good setup of Diablo 4 Items that actually support the playstyle. The first time the build clicks, you notice it straight away: you are not poking at bosses, you are just erasing them before they can even wind up their first big attack. It feels less like playing a normal melee build and more like flipping a switch that turns your character into a spinning murder machine, carving through screens of enemies while their health bars just vanish.


Why The Build Feels So Strong
Dance of Knives shines because it leans hard into what Rogue already does well and then pushes it way over the top. You sit close, you stay aggressive, and you do not waste time kiting unless you absolutely have to. The pace is fast and a bit chaotic, but in a good way; you dash in, trigger your knives, watch poison and crit numbers stack up, then move to the next pack before anything really has time to react. Once you get used to how it flows, other builds start to feel slow and clunky, like you are playing in slow motion.


Paingorger's Gauntlets And The Core Engine
The real turning point for most people is when they finally slot in Paingorger's Gauntlets with decent rolls instead of random filler gear. Without those gloves, the build kind of works; with them, it suddenly feels like a proper engine that never stops spinning. The extra attack speed and cooldown reduction smooth everything out, and the lucky hit really matters because it keeps your Dance of Knives raining down almost non stop. A lot of players try to force this build with whatever legendaries they have lying around, then wonder why the damage feels inconsistent. Once Paingorger's is in place and rolled well, the damage spikes are constant rather than occasional.


Tibault's Will And Staying In The Pocket
On the defensive side, Tibault's Will is doing way more than just keeping you alive, even though that part is already huge. The bonus maximum resource and the damage reduction from close enemies let you sit right in melee range without instantly getting deleted by things like Tormented Varshan. The important bit, though, is that damage buff while you are Unstoppable. Rogues can trigger that state almost whenever they want, so you are effectively running around with a big multiplier glued to your damage bar most of the time. You do not feel energy starved, you do not feel forced to back off, and that freedom is what lets you commit to the all in playstyle the build really wants.

