Best Ways to Unlock and Customize Vehicles in Borderlands 4

October 21, 2025 at 07:52 AM

Customization and unlocking go hand in hand in Borderlands 4. Every vehicle not only provides new mobility options but also opens up extensive customization possibilities that define your personal playstyle. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the best methods to unlock and personalize your rides.

Begin by completing the main missions that introduce vehicle mechanics. Once you reach the first Catch-A-Ride, start collecting blueprints by scanning enemy vehicles. Each scan adds a new vehicle or part to your inventory.

Side quests often grant new customization parts, such as paint jobs or armor plates. Missions from NPC mechanics like Ellie reward unique designs unavailable anywhere else. These cosmetic additions also contribute to performance stats like defense and handling.

Exploration remains the best way to find rare vehicles. Look for hidden garages and vault roadways where advanced prototypes are stored. Once discovered, scanning them unlocks rare customization slots for spoilers, turrets, and boosters.

Participating in races and time trials not only tests your driving skills but also rewards performance upgrades. Winning events grants exclusive parts such as turbo engines and adaptive suspensions that enhance control during combat and exploration.

For players who enjoy vehicle combat, focus on weapon customizations. Swap between plasma turrets, missile pods, and explosive grenades depending on your preferred style. These parts drop from mechanized enemies and mini-bosses throughout the campaign.

Advanced crafting lets you merge parts from different vehicle types. Mixing hover systems with armored frames can produce hybrid builds suited for both mobility and defense. Experimenting with these combinations yields powerful results.

To complete your collection, keep track of all unlocked and customized vehicles in your vehicle registry. This tool helps identify missing blueprints and provides clues about where to find the remaining parts.

Unlocking and customizing every vehicle in Borderlands 4 ensures you’re always prepared for any situation—be it racing through wastelands, exploring alien ruins, or battling massive enemy convoys. A well-upgraded vehicle isn’t just a tool—it’s your ticket to survival and dominance.
Stop farming, start winning — secure your essentials today at u4gm

