problema con i compiti?

novice rank iconspiderbiter245: ciao
SystemGamehag: 3 utenti hanno ricevuto Gem114 dalla Pioggia.
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMr Desperado: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconGael seguil: hhooo
novice rank iconGael seguil: ciao
novice rank iconAlfred Bundle: mone
novice rank iconfra4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 utenti hanno ricevuto Gem177 dalla Pioggia.
novice rank iconmarialuisa: ciao
novice rank iconItsabdias Castillo: Sono nuovo
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconItsabdias Castillo: ciao
SystemGamehag: Unisciti al nostro Discord per omaggi giornalieri di Gemme!
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: google ti dirà
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Immagino di sì, basta cercarlo su Google
novice rank iconKamilos31: quindi ci sarà normalmente il gioco multiplayer e le mod in minecraft?
novice rank iconKamilos31: scusa se chiedo così piuttosto ho sempre comprato giochi di recente ho trovato gamehag
novice rank iconKamilos31: aaa ok capisco
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: è come steam se lo sai
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: ricevi una chiave e la usi in microsoft store
novice rank iconKamilos31: si tratta di ricevere un'email e cosa devo fare dopo?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Hai mai installato un gioco?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: non sono sicuro di cosa intendi
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: scarica il gioco e dopo puoi giocare
novice rank iconKamilos31: ok vedo e come funziona il download?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: quelli funzioneranno
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Edizione Java e Bedrock per PC Chiave CD UE
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition per PC EU Windows 10 CD Key
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: o quello per 18240 funziona anche
novice rank iconKamilos31: ok controllerò
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: mi ci è voluto 1 secondo per trovarlo
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 18260 gemme
novice rank iconKamilos31: Sono dalla Polonia quindi probabilmente UE
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: allora compra una chiave che funziona nell'UE, non è difficile da trovare
novice rank iconKamilos31: ecco perché chiedo quali posso comprare con le gemme perché non capisco
novice rank iconKamilos31: Lo voglio definitivamente, amico
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: così puoi provarlo e non sprecare soldi se non ti piace
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: per 1 mese
novice rank iconKamilos31: ma lo comprerò lì in modo permanente?
SystemGamehag: Unisciti al nostro Discord per omaggi giornalieri di Gemme!
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: apri lo store su windows, puoi comprarlo lì
novice rank iconKamilos31: e per quante gemme posso comprare quello che dici ?
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pass gioco PC
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: se vuoi solo provarlo, puoi ottenere il gioco per PC nel microsoft store per 1€ per 1 mese
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: minecraft è microsoft store
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Ciao!
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: beh, allora è la chiave microsoft store di minecraft java e bedrock edition o qualcosa del genere
novice rank iconffe: beh questo ti dà un account quindi non puoi aggiungerlo al tuo account se hai già un account
apprentice rank iconlitwickclub995: funziona per me
31

problema con i compiti?

miky_18 avatar

miky_18

October 7, 2021 at 11:57 PM

qualcuno mi da una mano con la prima missione? non so che fare, mando lo screen ben visibile e non mi accetta ma, mi dice che non mi sono registrato correttamente! aiutatemi plz
BALKANSGANG avatar

BALKANSGANG

October 26, 2021 at 06:02 PM

stessa cosa


APKinvader avatar

APKinvader

December 24, 2021 at 08:23 PM

nel gioco avete lo stesso nome che avete su gamehag

Fang4316 avatar

Fang4316

December 31, 2021 at 11:20 PM

sb8sb9 8ajv0ajv09njavc 8quujfv qhjhfsqfqw
miky_18 avatar

miky_18

December 31, 2021 at 11:58 PM

si ho lo stesso nome

ResTriction2323 avatar

ResTriction2323

February 6, 2022 at 05:22 PM

mononojonohobkbohohoh9
ResTriction2323 avatar

ResTriction2323

February 6, 2022 at 05:23 PM

gjldpgusgoudgu
ResTriction2323 avatar

ResTriction2323

February 6, 2022 at 05:23 PM

gjldpgusgoudgu
ResTriction2323 avatar

ResTriction2323

February 6, 2022 at 05:23 PM

idtus87td9t7et97
BALKANSGANG avatar

BALKANSGANG

April 15, 2023 at 05:18 PM

si anche io in quello di world of warships mi pare avevo lo stesso nome ma non dava niente

PippoSkyy avatar

PippoSkyy

July 4, 2023 at 07:27 PM

anche a me

QWERTYUSER avatar

QWERTYUSER

August 21, 2023 at 06:42 PM

PURE IO HO LO STESSO NOME
gy_2009 avatar

gy_2009

October 10, 2023 at 11:10 PM

stessa cosa
Nerinaz avatar

Nerinaz

February 18, 2024 at 11:32 PM

stessa cosa

DiamondMagic avatar

DiamondMagic

March 7, 2024 at 12:14 AM

come risolvo?
Filippo280 avatar

Filippo280

April 9, 2024 at 05:49 PM

anche io, stesso problema

Mewnala avatar

Mewnala

April 22, 2024 at 09:30 PM

troppi problemi

