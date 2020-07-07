Pioggia

Gem145

novice rank iconArthursTwin: Buongiorno, gamer!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gemme = 5 $, puoi impostare il $ nel tuo profilo
novice rank iconGamer /: C'è qualcuno arabo o egiziano?
novice rank iconGamer /: Saluti a tutti
SystemGamehag: 4 utenti hanno ricevuto Gem191 dalla Pioggia.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: Qual è il modo migliore per iniziare a guadagnare qui e come si traducono le pietre in ricompense? Una volta credo fossero 7000 per 50 ricompense. E ora? Ne vale la pena? Perché non lo so.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: ehi
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: ciao
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: a volte è in ritardo
novice rank iconItalia Troller: per i giochi
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 utenti hanno ricevuto Gem59 dalla Pioggia.
novice rank iconDepstory: Quanto tempo ci vuole per ricevere le gemme per i giochi?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: C'è qualcuno di Taiwan?
SystemGamehag: 6 utenti hanno ricevuto Gem129 dalla Pioggia.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Puoi fare alcuni sondaggi per ottenere una ricompensa rapida ed entrare nel rain, ad esempio, e poi giocare a Gnome Guarden in modo casuale.
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: Come posso guadagnare gemme facilmente?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: ciao
novice rank iconCclex Ads: ehi
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 utenti hanno ricevuto Gem82 dalla Pioggia.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: non va
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: Come posso giocare ai giochi su iOS?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: ciao
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: Come va, Boboli?
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: mercato nero 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: Devo ottenere quel dollaro prima che l4d 2 non sia più in sconto
AdminSwirfty: Dagli un po' di tempo, alcune offerte sono in ritardo.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) Dove sono le mie gemme? Ci vorranno 3 giorni?
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: buongiorno
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: Ok, ho installato WPS Office. Come posso riscattare le mie gemme adesso?
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: Sei un bot o un membro dello staff?
Accedi per iniziare a chattare

44

0/160

Torna al forum Discussione generale

Siti simili a gamehag

ilsuperpro avatar

ilsuperpro

July 7, 2020 at 04:50 PM

Oltre a gamehag conoscete altri siti del genere?
Nome82649 avatar

Nome82649

July 7, 2020 at 05:13 PM

Quello di steam che se non sbaglio illustrasti tu
ilsuperpro avatar

ilsuperpro

July 7, 2020 at 05:18 PM

ma quello di steam da come premi solo giochi di steam. Simili a gamehag intendevo che dava come premi anche carte di credito e premi che non riguardino solo steam
Nomehu2 avatar

Nomehu2

July 7, 2020 at 05:22 PM

Intendi guadagnare usando questi siti? È difficile credo ti convenga se puoi sponsorizzarli
Max0100 avatar

Max0100

July 7, 2020 at 05:31 PM

Se trovo qualcosa scrivo
closeluppo avatar

closeluppo

July 8, 2020 at 04:03 AM

Un sito simile è Gamekit
ilsuperpro avatar

ilsuperpro

July 8, 2020 at 12:49 PM

ok
edwardvito avatar

edwardvito

July 9, 2020 at 01:33 AM

un sito simile è bananatic. Un altro sito conosciuto che anch'esso da diversi tipi di premi
spatacristian avatar

spatacristian

July 9, 2020 at 02:55 AM

mi sapreste dire quello di steam
ilsuperpro avatar

ilsuperpro

July 9, 2020 at 12:56 PM

cerchi su Google steamunlock poi clicchi sul sito col logo di steam arancione
Kuco75 avatar

Kuco75

July 9, 2020 at 02:41 PM

C'è Cash Karma che io uso, che oltre agli steam, da accrediti su Pay Pall, Amazon e Google Play....... io la uso e ne ricavo 10 euro ogni 20 giorni circa....... è molto affidabile e interessante come app
Joker_00 avatar

Joker_00

October 22, 2020 at 06:42 PM

Raga c'è gamekit, similissimo a game hag
vi lascio il link https://gamekit.com/quests?reflink=935f-131362202
umbyITA avatar

umbyITA

October 23, 2020 at 02:05 AM

ma i giochi da come so portano virus su quel sito
Crys1s avatar

Crys1s

September 5, 2021 at 02:29 PM

buff.game te lo consiglio, secondo me è fatto anche meglio di gamehag, c'è sia con i giochi mobile che con PC
drake22 avatar

drake22

December 4, 2023 at 12:35 AM

Banantic....anche se non penso sia a livello di gamehag

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

itIT
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Piattaforma

GuadagnaGiochiRiscuotiInformazioni sui giochi

Ricompense

AffiliatoClassificaRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articoli

Forum

Resta connesso

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. Tutti i diritti riservati.

Di proprietà di RCPE Ventures LTD. Gestito da Lootably, Inc.

Termini di servizioInformativa sulla privacy