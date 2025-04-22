After research on human DNA, scientists discovered that the genotype of many of our species representatives was modified to resemble a wolf.





This applies mainly to professionals who require excellent physical fitness, such as sportsmen or mercenaries.





An international pharmaceutical conglomerate secretly produces drugs that cause them to mutate. The members of the army of degenerates created in this way, equipped with superhuman strength, spread fear all over the world and no one is able to oppose them.





The Wolf Team group completely escapes from any control. They kill without restraint and no longer obey any orders. Will they finally be stopped?