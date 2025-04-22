Turn your local small business into an animal paradise! Wauies is a free browser game in which you take care of an animal business with kittens and puppies! In the beginning we have only a few cats and dogs, but gradually we develop our business by buying new places for our dogs and filling the shelves with new products for our animals. Gradually we have to satisfy our customers and of course the needs of our animals by feeding, washing and playing with them! You can sell and own a variety of breeds from different cats and dogs, each with different needs.



Find a new home for your animals, join Wauies!

