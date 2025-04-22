Traffic Puzzle is a free mobile puzzle game developed by Huuuge Games studio.

If you love puzzles where you have to match 3 of the same shapes, Traffic Puzzle is for you! In each level you will find challenging puzzles in which you have to combine 3 or more of the same cars to clear the board. The big challenge is the fact that you have a limited number of moves on each levels, so each move must be well thought out. Develop your logical thinking skills and have fun in every free moment!

