Toy Blast is a completely free game full of great puzzles, created by Peak studio.

Check how much fun there is in smashing blocks! Match cubes of the same color together to create huge bursts. Think about how to best fit the cubes together and create the biggest explosions that will allow you to complete the level. Experience great adventures in various lands and have fun solving the amazing puzzles that have been prepared for you. Compete with other players from all over the world and climb the ranking!

Wait no more and play Toy Blast today!