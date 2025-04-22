Tiny Landlord is a free mobile simulation game from PlayCade Interactive studio.

Build your own city that you will manage from today. Upgrade buildings, develop infrastructure and enjoy the possibilities of decorating your city. Make the residents happy, make sure to add places where citizens can find jobs and entertainment. Earn money that you can spend on the further development of the city, send a donation to those in need and make everyone happy. Check how well you can manage the city's economy and learn from your mistakes!

Wait no more and try Tiny Landlord now.