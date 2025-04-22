Prepare your tennis racket, play with other players from around the world and become a great champion!



Forehand, backhand, serve and volley - master all tennis beats in this exciting tennis game. Learn how to play hard courts, clay and grass to win the biggest tennis tournaments.



Join a club and build the largest tennis center in the world. There are no boring moments in this addicting tennis game. Tennis Mania is easy to learn but hard to leave.



Want to destroy your opponents, win tournaments and rise to the top of the world rankings? Become the best tennis player, start today!

