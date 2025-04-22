Tap Tap Club: Animal Merger is a free, mobile leisure game developed by Seven Game Studio.

Create your own collection of cute dogs. Buy new puppies, match them together to create new breeds, and see how many new connections you can discover. Upgrade your dogs and take part in races where you can earn coins. You can spend the coins on new puppies or on further improvements and keep expanding your collection. Challenge people from all over the world and climb to the top of the ranking!

Wait no more and try Tap Tap Club: Animal Merger today!