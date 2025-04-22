Sweet Candy Store is a free, adorable educational game about creating sweets by Kids Food Games Inc.

Have you always dreamed of your own store full of delicious sweets? Now's your chance to try! Start by preparing a whole bunch of different sweets for sale. There are many recipes such as for gummy candies, chocolate bars and even cotton candy! Make sure that all sweets are of the best quality so your customers will come back for more. Decorate finished products so that they attract the eye and look even tastier, and at the same time have great fun and create sweets that you can only dream of.

Don't wait any longer and play Sweet Candy Store now!