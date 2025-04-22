Suparobo is a free mobile RPG game developed by Bandai Namco.

Join the fight for the world with the heroes you definitely know from childhood! Suparobo features characters from classics such as Mobile Suit Gundam, Devilman and Zega Pain - a true, amazing collaboration made for fans. Enjoy the great story, spectacular fights and pleasant gameplay that will keep you engaged for hours. Log in every day, get great rewards and take part in events organized by the game developers, in addition to having fun, you will also get new items!

Don't wait any longer and play Suparobo today!