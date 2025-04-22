Street Crime online is a game that allows you to incorporate a role of a real bad guy. Test your powers as a criminal and climb up the ladder of illegal career to become a mafia boss.



Start from some petty crimes, like robbing on the street or racketeering. Then, take a new positions in your gang to eventually become a boss. More crimes you commit and bad deeds you have, more chances for you to receive a real bad reputation.



Fight using your strength, sex appeal, intellect and objects from your armament. Try to get some street cred and strike fear in all good citizens.

