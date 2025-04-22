Milo
Information

Star Wars the Old Republic is a long awaited MMORPG game which is a phenomenon among the other free-to-play games of its kind. The character creation can be a problem, since the races and classes are so many, that it is hard to opt just for one! The creators worked very hard and they brought to the game eleven different races originating from the Star Wars saga: the Human, the Cyborg, the Twi’lek, the Mirialan, the Miraluka, the Chiss, the Rattataki, the Zabrak, the Sith, the Cathar and the Togruta. There are, of course, different paths for different races, since a Sith can’t become a Jedi Knight, can he? The story line is quite interesting, the quests are diverse, engaging and absorbing and besides, they are so many, that we’ll always have something to do. The world is so vast, that we can admire it ceaselessly during our travels. And then, we alone, are creating our own story, since there are many ways of interactions with the NPCs and a captivating personal story, so different from the other MMOs. The graphics are beautiful and will appeal to many. The sounds we’ll hear can’t remind us anything other than Star Wars. The shots from blasters, the light sabers whizzing around everything – everything is straight out of the film and makes the game much more enjoyable. On the other hand, the music, which is simply stunning, pleases our ears and sweetens our game play. If you’re a fan of MMORPG games and haven’t tried yet Star Wars: The Old Republic, you absolutely have to do it! Join it today!

Recent Forum Posts

SWTOR

16 replies

Last reply: Dec 2, 2021

Is it good?

49 replies

Last reply: Nov 29, 2021

Best mmorpg

3 replies

Last reply: Jun 9, 2021

this is awesome

4 replies

Last reply: May 24, 2021

Is this game good and related to Star Wars?

31 replies

Last reply: May 24, 2021

I think it's an incredible game.

6 replies

Last reply: Jan 27, 2020

Guild or group missions

1 replies

Last reply: Dec 17, 2019

My take and review on SWTOR

5 replies

Last reply: Aug 7, 2019

