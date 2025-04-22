Star Stable

Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Sign in to start chatting

17

0/160

Star Stable

Star Stable

Star Stable

Information

Star Stable is a skill game addressed mainly to the girls. We’ll impersonate a young girl, spending her time on the Jorvik island, which is passionated by horse riding.

The island itself, according to the legend, formed when a shining star fell to these previously infertile, lifeless lands. From the star came out a mysterious girl on a horse, which by glowing the surrounding area, galloped at the surface of the water. Wherever the light outcoming from the girl has fallen, the place began to pulsate with life.

For now, Jorvik is known for horse breeding. They say, that whenever the island is in danger, the mysterious girl on a horse shall appear, to save Jorvik from its destruction.

Now, when an evil corporation wants to take over the lands belonging to the stud farm, it seems that this is the best time for the heroine to appear.


Recent Forum Posts

is this game battle game?

15 replies

Last reply: May 22, 2024

I remember playing this game when I was younger

9 replies

Last reply: Jun 7, 2023

Which horse do you like the most?

5 replies

Last reply: Jun 7, 2023

third task which costs money sucks a lot...

13 replies

Last reply: Jun 5, 2023

My little girl love this game.

7 replies

Last reply: Feb 21, 2022

I don't like the game.

24 replies

Last reply: Feb 21, 2022

How about this game?

15 replies

Last reply: Feb 16, 2022

What is the Game?

16 replies

Last reply: Feb 16, 2022

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming ExperienceBloxdom.com Review 2025 - Earn Crypto with Case Battles & BananaBuxDragon Age Veilguard - Guarding the Fantasy Realm of ThedasCall of Duty Black Ops 6 - Go rogue with the newest CoDView More

Forums

RobloxGeneral DiscussionsFortniteCounter-Strike: Global OffensiveView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy