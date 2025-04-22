Star Conflict is a MMO game that is an incredibly extended space simulation. As in all games of this type, we can choose to play alone and carry out the missions or to play in a team where the cooperation is one of the most important features! The part of creating our character is a very interesting aspect of this game. So, there is not only a space machine, as it is in the most of the games with the space theme, but we can incorporate some character that drives the spaceship. The plot of Star Conflict is not very complex, but there are some interesting points of the story that make it pleasurable. The mercenary groups and the empires are competing against each other in the galaxy, and the most important place in outer space is the abandoned Sector 1337. During our adventure, we shall seek to discover the secrets of this mysterious Sector 1337 which may also brings us some wealth. Devote your time to get to know about this interesting history and incorporate the role of a stellar seeker, it is really challenging!