Stalcraft is a free-to-play MMO shooter game developed by EXBO.

See if you can survive in an alternative reality full of monsters and dangers. Explore the open world of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone and try to survive. Watch out for strange anomalies that occur in certain places, fight mutants and avoid emissions that destroy everything in their path. Join players from around the world and try PvP battles to test your skills.

Don't wait and play Stalcraft today!