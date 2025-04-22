Sports City Tycoon is a free, mobile simulation game developed by Pixodust Games studio.

It's time to manage your own business! Create your own sports park where sports fans from all over the world will come. Start your adventure with a small stadium, attract visitors to sell as many tickets as possible and earn money for the development of the park. Add tennis courts, swimming pools, race tracks, soccer fields and much more so that everyone can find something for themselves. Organize matches for sports fans and keep them entertained!

Don't wait any longer and play Sports City Tycoon now.